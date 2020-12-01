Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant Again?

Gigi Hadid shared a photograph of her bump and now fans think she's pregnant again with Zayn Malik's baby. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant again with Zayn Malik’s baby? The supermodel has caused some confusion by sharing a string of stunning photographs of her bump on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have got fans asking if Gigi is pregnant again after the millionaire supermodel shared a photograph of her baby bump on Instagram.

But are the couple, who recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of their relationship, expecting a second baby? Let's take a look...

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Name Has Everyone Talking Again

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant again? That's what fans are asking thanks to new photographs of her baby bump. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant again?

Gigi, who is reportedly already an ‘amazing mom’ to her bay girl, confused fans when she uploaded a string of stunning pictures on Instagram, despite making it clear in the caption that they were taken in August.

Her post read: “August, waiting for our girl.”

Fans commented on how ‘beautiful’ Gigi looks in the snaps and questioned how she managed to look ‘even more stunning’ while pregnant. However, some seemed to be confused by the bump and assumed she was pregnant again.

“Wait, is Gigi pregnant again?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “I’ve been seeing pictures of Gigi Hadid pregnant on my timeline and I was confused thinking she’s pregnant again.”

When did Gigi Hadid have her baby?

Gigi gave birth to her first child in September and shared a handwritten letter soon after thanking friends and fans for their well wishes and gifts.

Since then, she has shared a string of adorable photographs with her baby girl, who she recently joked ‘burps sunshine’.

According to reports, Bella Hadid’s sister is ‘very tired’ but ‘elated to be a mom’.

A source told E! News: “The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom.

“They feel peaceful staying at [the Hadid farm in Pennsylvania] for now.

“Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Gigi Hadid News