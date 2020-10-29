Gigi Hadid Shares Handwritten Letter With Fans After Welcoming Baby With Zayn Malik

29 October 2020, 10:24

Gigi Hadid shared the handwritten note on Instagram.
Gigi Hadid shared the handwritten note on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared a handwritten letter with fans after welcoming her first baby with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid has thanked her celebrity pals for the ‘many beautiful’ gifts she has received since welcoming her ‘little one’ with One Direction boyfriend Zayn Malik in a letter.

The millionaire supermodel, who recently showed off an adorable name necklace, flowers from Zendaya and a handmade gift from Taylor Swift, said she is ‘overwhelmed’ and filled with ‘gratitude’ in the handwritten note.

Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Home Life With New Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid said she is feeling 'overwhelmed' and filled with 'gratitude'.
Gigi Hadid said she is feeling 'overwhelmed' and filled with 'gratitude'. Picture: instagram

It read: "I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'...

"I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them.

"BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!

“So much love. So much gratitude. We are blessed.

“If you have sent something, even a message, thank you. I love you x G.”

Gigi and Zayn announced they had welcomed a daughter on Instagram on 24th September.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mind, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

