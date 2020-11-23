Gigi Hadid’s Baby Name Has Everyone Talking Again

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to reveal their baby name. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have fans wondering about their baby girl’s name all over again after the new mum posted a whole new load of pictures on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik in September and Zigi fans are still awaiting to find out the baby’s name.

While Gigi and Zayn have remained understandably quiet about their little girl, the supermodel has shared a number of adorable photos of the tot.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have shared a few photos of their baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the latest string of uploads Gigi shared on Instagram, the new mum was snapped no doubt by Zayn while on a walk in the countryside at sunset.

The new photos have fans asking about Gigi’s baby name all over again.

One person tweeted: “Can Gigi pls just tell us the name of the baby I can’t wait anymore.”

Another stan agreed: “I want to know Zayn and Gigi’s baby name, I know they don’t have to share but I just wanna knoo.”

You guys... What if "sunshine" is a reference to the baby's name??! I'm probably over analyzing but it's just a thought pic.twitter.com/Sro2bTmZZI — Irish Princess 🍒 (@harrysicetea) November 9, 2020

When Gigi posted a selfie recently of her daughter over her shoulder she added a wink emoji alongside the caption, “she burps sunshine” and the cheeky face had some fans predicting the baby’s name meaning might be sunshine or light.

Regardless of baby Zigi’s secret name, it’s clear the new parents are so loved up with their first child.

In her latest Instagram post with her baby girl strapped to her chest, Gigi revealed in the caption she and her family put up their Christmas decorations early for the sake of the little one.

She captioned it: “A whole new kind of busy & tired, but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early [SIC].”

