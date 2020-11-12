Zayn & Gigi's Love Story Began Five Years Ago & Fans Are Reminiscing

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's love story began five years ago. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn and Gigi's romance started five whole years ago this very day and fans are marking the occasion by throwing back to some of their cutest moments and seeing how far they've come.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are undoubtedly the A-lister couple of the 2020, having welcomed their first baby together (which still feels crazy to say!) and fans are all in their feelings as it's been exactly five whole years since their love story began.

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's Mum's Birthday Proving How Close The Families Are

Five years ago, the pair were spotted together in a car after the 2015 American Music Awards and it's safe to say people were extremely interested as to what they were doing together.

Especially because of that soft expression on Zayn's face- fans were convinced they had fallen for each other and they definitely weren't wrong!

I love this couple 😩❤

2015 2020 pic.twitter.com/fwRy4rQfIz — RAHAF ᶻ³ (@ZeeGforce) November 12, 2020

Gigi has since explained the pair first met at a friend's birthday party, but nothing came of it for more than a year as they kept missing each other at high profile events including the Victoria's Secret Show.

So, November 15th is the date fans have pencilled in their calendars as the day it all began between the former One Direction star and the supermodel.

If we could teleport back to that year and tell everyone they would have started a family, welcoming an adorable baby girl into the mix, we know no one would have believed us, because we can still hardly get over it ourselves!

Tomorrow 12th November will be the 5th anniversary of zigi ❤

Hope zayn and gigi bless us with a selfie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fgrUYlkRAz — RAHAF ᶻ³ (@ZeeGforce) November 11, 2020

Of course, those who keep up with arguably the most famous couple in the world will know it hasn't always been smooth sailing and Zigi have called it quits more than once throughout their relationship.

Most recently, in 2019, they spent months apart and there were rumours Gigi had even moved on.

However, on none other than Valentine's Day itself in 2020, the couple emerged on the streets of New York, arm-in-arm, looking happier than ever.

The rest, it seems, is history!

Happy five years to our favourite pair.

