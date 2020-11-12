Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's Mum's Birthday Proving How Close The Families Are

12 November 2020, 10:40 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 14:16

Gigi celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday
Gigi celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid has been celebrating Zayn's mum's birthday showing what a close knit family the Hadids and Maliks are.

Gigi Hadid has wished Zayn's mum a happy birthday in a seriously sweet Instagram post and proven how close they are to both of their respective families, even if they are separated by thousands of miles!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have First Date Night Since Birth Of Baby Girl

Writing to her 60 million followers, Gigi posted a birthday cake, complete with candles, and wrote:

"Celebrating @mammamalik last night."

"We love you."

"Wishing you the best year."

It is unclear whether Zigi have flown back across the pond to celebrate in person with Trisha Malik, or whether they had their own celebrations in the US, keeping distanced from her on her big day, as so many families are due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, as know, the superstar duo could definitely have hopped on a private jet for a last minute visit, as they also have a very special arrival they also need to get acquainted with their grandparent!

Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn's mum has always been incredibly close to her superstar son, as has Gigi with her own parents, Yolanda and Mohamed.

So, it's seriously sweet to see them showing love for their 'in law' parents on special occasions (we know, we know, they aren't married, but we can dream, okay?)

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gigi & Zayn News

More News

See more More News

Jade Thirlwall is now a shareholder of her local football team.

Jade Thirlwall Becomes Shareholder In Hometown Football Club South Shields

Billie Eilish is about to release 'Therefore I Am'

Billie Eilish New Song ‘Therefore I Am’ Lyrics Decoded

Dani Dyer 'worried' as Sammy Kimmence set to stand trial after birth

Pregnant Dani Dyer 'Worried' As Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Standing Trial Close To Baby's Birth
Eat Out to Help Out may be back for winter 2021

The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme Could Return This Winter

Perrie Edwards was caught filming Little Mix's new music 10 months ago

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Teases Her Singing Little Mix's New Music In Video 10 Months Ago
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June.

We’re Getting An Extra Bank Holiday, Thanks To The Queen, And This Is Not A Drill!

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed