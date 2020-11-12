Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's Mum's Birthday Proving How Close The Families Are

Gigi Hadid has been celebrating Zayn's mum's birthday showing what a close knit family the Hadids and Maliks are.

Gigi Hadid has wished Zayn's mum a happy birthday in a seriously sweet Instagram post and proven how close they are to both of their respective families, even if they are separated by thousands of miles!

Writing to her 60 million followers, Gigi posted a birthday cake, complete with candles, and wrote:

"Celebrating @mammamalik last night."

"We love you."

"Wishing you the best year."

It is unclear whether Zigi have flown back across the pond to celebrate in person with Trisha Malik, or whether they had their own celebrations in the US, keeping distanced from her on her big day, as so many families are due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, as know, the superstar duo could definitely have hopped on a private jet for a last minute visit, as they also have a very special arrival they also need to get acquainted with their grandparent!

Gigi Hadid celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn's mum has always been incredibly close to her superstar son, as has Gigi with her own parents, Yolanda and Mohamed.

So, it's seriously sweet to see them showing love for their 'in law' parents on special occasions (we know, we know, they aren't married, but we can dream, okay?)

