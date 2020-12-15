The Moment Zayn & Gigi Hadid Found Out They Were Having A Girl Revealed By Mum Yolanda

15 December 2020, 10:41 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 12:31

The moment Zayn and Gigi found out they were having a girl will make you cry
The moment Zayn and Gigi found out they were having a girl will make you cry. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Yolanda Hadid has revealed the moment Zayn and Gigi Hadid discovered they were having a baby girl in an adorable gender reveal moment.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid discovering they were having a baby girl was captured and shown to the world by the supermodel's mother, Yolanda, in what is maybe the sweetest series of Instagram snaps we've ever seen.

We hope you do better in this 'don't weep' challenge than we did, because these photos have us seriously weak.

Zayn Misses Sister's Wedding As Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet Message Of Support

Zayn and Gigi cut a cake to discover their baby's gender
Zayn and Gigi cut a cake to discover their baby's gender. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Yolanda posted the 'Better' singer and supermodel cutting a cake to discover the gender of their baby whilst Gigi was pregnant, posing with the pink insides and looking happier than we've ever seen them.

She captioned the adorable shot: "This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020."

"Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories."

After this snap, she showed a seriously intimate moment where Zayn, Gigi and she embraced, clearly incredibly emotional at the discovery.

Zayn and Gigi embrace Yolanda after finding out they're having a girl
Zayn and Gigi embrace Yolanda after finding out they're having a girl. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Hey, we warned you the snaps are emotional AF!

Naturally, fans and their friends alike flooded the post with comments with a ton of crying emojis and calling the superstar duo the 'best parents' and we agree with all of it.

One wrote, "OMG they look so happy" and another said, "THE CUTEST FAMILY."

Fans comment how happy Zayn and Gigi look finding out baby's gender
Fans comment how happy Zayn and Gigi look finding out baby's gender. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Time flies and we can't believe their little one, the name of whom we're yet to learn, is almost three months old already- seriously, where does the time go?!

Baby Zigi is definitely one of the best things to have come out of the horrible year that is 2020!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Zayn News

More News

See more More News

Fans want to change their Netflix icons to Ariana Grande, of course

How To Change Your Icon On Netflix To Ariana Grande

Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021

Harry Styles Postpones More Tour Dates Planned For February And March

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are both boxers. But are they related?

Is Tommy Fury Related To Tyson Fury?

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift ruled out a follow-up to 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'

Why Taylor Swift Isn’t Doing A Third Album After ‘Folklore’ And ‘Evermore’

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What is the reason?

Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is