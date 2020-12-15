The Moment Zayn & Gigi Hadid Found Out They Were Having A Girl Revealed By Mum Yolanda

The moment Zayn and Gigi found out they were having a girl will make you cry. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Yolanda Hadid has revealed the moment Zayn and Gigi Hadid discovered they were having a baby girl in an adorable gender reveal moment.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid discovering they were having a baby girl was captured and shown to the world by the supermodel's mother, Yolanda, in what is maybe the sweetest series of Instagram snaps we've ever seen.

We hope you do better in this 'don't weep' challenge than we did, because these photos have us seriously weak.

Zayn and Gigi cut a cake to discover their baby's gender. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Yolanda posted the 'Better' singer and supermodel cutting a cake to discover the gender of their baby whilst Gigi was pregnant, posing with the pink insides and looking happier than we've ever seen them.

She captioned the adorable shot: "This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020."

"Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories."

After this snap, she showed a seriously intimate moment where Zayn, Gigi and she embraced, clearly incredibly emotional at the discovery.

Zayn and Gigi embrace Yolanda after finding out they're having a girl. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Hey, we warned you the snaps are emotional AF!

Naturally, fans and their friends alike flooded the post with comments with a ton of crying emojis and calling the superstar duo the 'best parents' and we agree with all of it.

One wrote, "OMG they look so happy" and another said, "THE CUTEST FAMILY."

Fans comment how happy Zayn and Gigi look finding out baby's gender. Picture: Instagram @yolanda.hadid

Time flies and we can't believe their little one, the name of whom we're yet to learn, is almost three months old already- seriously, where does the time go?!

Baby Zigi is definitely one of the best things to have come out of the horrible year that is 2020!

