Gigi's Mum Yolanda Posts First Photo Of Baby Zigi Since Her Birth

Yolanda Hadid posts photo of Zayn and Gigi's daughter. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @yolandahadid

Gigi's mum, Yolanda, has posted a photo of her daughter and Zayn's little girl and spoken about her joy at becoming a grandparent to their child.

Gigi Hadid's mum, former supermodel Yolanda, has posted the first photo of Gigi and Zayn's little girl to Instagram and gushed about how much she's enjoying being a grandparent.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have First Date Night Since Birth Of Baby Girl

Posting the snap of Zayn and Gigi's daughter's tiny hand against hers, their baby is dressed in a fluffy, white all-in-one, although her face, unsurprisingly, is kept out of the shot.

The superstar couple have yet to show the world their daughter, opting to post only small snippets of her tiny features, to protect her identity.

Yolanda, 56, wrote: "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above."

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Gigi commented on her mum's post, "Best Oma!!" and Dua Lipa, who is in a relationship with Gigi's brother, Anwar, dropped a load of loved up emojis onto her post.

Baby Zigi, as she's come to be known amongst fans as the pair are yet to reveal what her name is, was born in late September, and both parents have admitted they're over the moon to have started a family.

They follow in the footsteps of other recent celebrity parents, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who welcomed a baby girl, Willow, to the world and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who also welcomed a baby girl, Daisy, recently.

All of them opted to post a photo of their little one's hand when announcing their births- and we're already imagining the star-studded playdates that are going to go down.

