Gigi Hadid Reveals Baby Zigi Named Baby Clothes & Fans Are Sobbing

Gigi Hadid posts baby name clothes from 'Queer Eye' pal. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid has posted photos of baby Zigi's named clothes gifted by her close pal, Tan France, from Netflix show 'Queer Eye' and everyone is weeping at the cuteness overload.

Gigi Hadid has been showing off her gifted named baby clothes from celebrity pal, Tan France, revealing she and Zayn are so on board with their fan ship name 'Zigi' when posting the glitzy baby grow to her Instagram story.

Uploading the adorable custom made baby clothes, emblazoned with her and Zayn's shipped couple name 'Zigi's girl' to her page, 27-year-old Gigi wrote:

"Omg Tan France."

"Love so much."

She and the Queer Eye star have been friends for quite a few years now, and we're obsessed that the nickname has made it into their squad!

Gigi Hadid posts 'Zigi's girl' baby clothes. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

It's safe to say fans are all up in their feelings after seeing the nickname they coined for the pair back when they first started dating in 2015 make it to their little one's baby clothes.

Some are genuinely starting to wonder where the name Zigi has stuck and is actually the name of their little girl, who was born in September.

One fan wrote: "Let's be honest: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid are awesome parents!"

Another said: "The way i love zigi and tan my heart can’t take it."

For months now, everyone, us included, have been speculating what the superstar duo will name their first born, and Zigi has always been in the running, as we all know celebs love picking an 'out there' name for their little ones.

This is the biggest clue we have yet as to what their little girl will be called, but something tells us the reveal of her actual name won't come for some time yet!

Zayn's former One Direction bandmate, Niall, stopped by for a chat with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, where he congratulated the star on starting a family and reflected on their younger years.

The 'Slow Hands' singer said: "It's mad to think."

"I remember when we were all babies, and now there's three dads."

