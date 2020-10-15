Exclusive

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

15 October 2020, 08:25 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 08:39

After the news that his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik, became a father, Niall Horan congratulated him and Gigi Hadid.

After months of anticipation from fans, Zayn Malik recently became a father after his partner, Gigi Hadid, gave birth to their baby daughter.

His One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to celebrate the news.

"It is mad to think," joked the 'Slow Hands' singer, reflecting on how the 1D lads have all changed over the years. "I remember when we were all babies, and now there's three dads."

Continuing, Niall said how he recently sent Zayn sent him a message to congratulate him. "It's an amazing thing," he said.

After saying how delighted he was for the 'PILLOWTALK' pop star, Niall confirmed that he won't be following in Zayn, Liam Payne or Louis Tomlinson's footsteps any time soon, and become a father.

Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

In September, Zayn and Gigi welcomed their baby daughter, and while they haven't confirmed a name, some fans are predicting that it could be a combination of their names, with one writing "I'm going to guess that Zayn and Gigi's baby name is Zalyna (Zayn + Jalena [Gigi's birth name])."

According to reports, the new parents are living on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania - Zayn recently purchased the farm next door! - with Gigi's mum, Yolanda, her model sister, Bella and brother Anwar, who is in a relationship with Dua Lipa.

