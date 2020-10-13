Niall Horan's Royal Albert Hall Will Raise Money For His Concert Crew- Here's How To Get Tickets!

Niall Horan to perform one-off livestream performance from Royal Albert Hall. Picture: PA Images

Niall Horan will be performing a very special virtual gig live from the Royal Albert Hall to help raise money for his touring crew after being forced to cancel his 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour due to the pandemic.

Niall Horan is set to livestream a very special performance from the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London to raise money for his concert crew after his 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We've got everything you need to know from how to buy tickets, prices and live streaming times to make sure you can see Niall belt out some of his classic bangers from Flicker as well as tunes from his latest album, 'Heartbreak Weather'.

Plus, you'll be helping to raise money for one of the hardest hit industries from the pandemic, so sign us up!

The one-off special live stream event will feature Niall and his full band playing to fans around the world on November 7th, with tickets going on sale on October 16th from 9am UK time.

The cost of a ticket is £16 and you will be able to purchase them from niallhoran.com.

We've seen Niall hit Instagram live with his guitar throughout lockdown, but it's been so long since we've seen him with a full band and we honestly cannot wait!

Niall Horan performing in 2018. Picture: Getty

The former One Direction singer is backing 'We Need Crew' who are raising money for live touring music crews and all profits from the show will be shared between Niall's touring crew who are currently unable to work and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund.

Niall says: "I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected."

"I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families."

"I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same."

Worldwide livestream times

Livestream #1: UK, Ireland & Europe (8pm GMT, 9pm CET)

Livestream #2: North America (East Coast) & Central/South America (8pm EST, 10pm ART/BRT)

Livestream #3: North America (West Coast) (8pm PST)

Livestream #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (Sunday 8th November - 8pm AEDT, 10pm NZDT, 6pm JST & KST)

You can find out more about We Need Crew here!

