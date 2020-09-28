Niall Horan's Dropped 'Heartbreak Weather' Merch & Fans Are Living For It

Niall Horan releases his 'Heartbreak Weather' merch. Picture: Niall Horan/ Twitter

Niall Horan has just dropped brand new 'Heartbreak Weather' merch and fans everywhere are waving goodbye to their money as they rush to order it.

Niall Horan has just dropped brand new 'Heartbreak Weather' merch' and unsurprisingly fans are falling over themselves to bag some of the new clobber, whilst others are feeling just a little bit broke.

Niall Horan Jokes He’ll ‘Strip’ If Album Streams Triple In 4 Months

Thank you for all the love on the new merch ! Get yours here https://t.co/yN2QEgwMBw pic.twitter.com/mOkey3e85g — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 26, 2020

In the second round of merch for his second solo album and includes dark blue t-shirts, white hoodies and black jumpers, all of which we would love to cop because it all matches the whole aesthetic from the record!

Niall Horan's 'Heartbreak Weather' merch has dropped. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

Whilst some have already ordered their haul, others are letting their favourite singer have it as they don't have enough money in their account to be splurging on clothes.

The t-shirts are selling for £25, the jumper are £45 and the hoodies are the most expensive, at £50.

Fans wrote to the 'No Judgement' singer: "Niall ILYSM but I’m broke af" and one even propositioned Niall to see if he could buy her some of his own merch.

They asked, "I have no money bby...buy me some?"

We respect their bravery.

Niall ILYSM but I’m broke af — sara♡’s addy is on a follow limit (@1D_stanforever) September 26, 2020

I couldn’t choose between the sweater and the T-shirt but I’m too broke to order both — lindsay (@likeablehes) September 26, 2020

i have no money bby❤️buy me some?😜 — 𝑖𝑠𝑙𝑎²⁸💙💚 (@islaadores1D) September 26, 2020

Niall dropped 'Heartbreak Weather' in March of this year, with a huge world tour planned, which he sadly was forced to cancel due to the Coronavirus outbreak, breaking the hearts of fans around the world.

However, there's a silver lining to all this, as he's been busily songwriting for months now, writing both alone and with a mixture of other artists, including his pal, Lewis Capaldi.

So, we feel like there could be new music, or dare we even imagine a whole new record from the Irish singer?

We'll have to wait and see, but at least we'll be cozy in Niall's merch whilst we wait!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News