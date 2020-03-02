Niall Horan's Nice To Meet Ya UK Tour 2020- Venues, Tickets & Dates!

2 March 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 06:01

Niall Horan's 'Heartbreak Weather' is heading on tour in 2020
Niall Horan's 'Heartbreak Weather' is heading on tour in 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image

Niall Horan has announced the dates for his 'Nice To Meet Ya' UK tour

Niall Horan is officially gearing up for his brand new 'Nice To Meet Ya' tour to coincide the release of his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', announcing UK dates up and down the country and here's everything you need to know to make sure you can be there!

Niall Horan's Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather': Release Date, Collaborations & Studio Snippets

With special guest Maisie Peters, Niall is embarking on an arena tour around the United Kingdom to play to his army of loyal fans dying to see the Irish superstar back up on stage doing what he does best- and he can't wait to be back on tour!

Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday 6th March at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

His second album, 'Heartbreak Weather' is set for release on March 31st and doesn't shy away from facing up to the up's and down's of falling in love.

He's called the record 'a whirlwind of modern pop and nostalgic groove, rambunctious rock and sweeping folk, quiet revelations and shout-along choruses', wanting to take listeners on a journey from the start of a relationship, to the end.

Niall Horan announces massive 'Nice To Meet Ya' UK tour
Niall Horan announces massive 'Nice To Meet Ya' UK tour. Picture: Official Tour Image

Having sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction, Niall went on to release his full-length solo debut Flicker, achieving massive global success and widespread critical acclaim- and now, it's time for his next one!

NICE TO MEET YA TOUR 2020

DATES & VENUES

WED 21ST OCTOBER CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
THU 22ND OCTOBER LONDON THE SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY
SAT 24TH OCTOBER GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO
SUN 25TH OCTOBER MANCHESTER ARENA
TUE 3RD NOVEMBER BIRMINGHAM ARENA

