Zayn Misses Sister's Wedding As Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet Message Of Support

14 December 2020, 10:24

Zayn has to miss sister's wedding as Gigi sends sweet message
Zayn has to miss sister's wedding as Gigi sends sweet message. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn missed younger sister Waliyah's wedding at the weekend with Gigi Hadid sending a message of

Zayn Malik missed his younger sister, Waliyah's wedding, as the pandemic forced the 'Better' singer to remain in the US with Gigi Hadid and their newborn baby girl.

His girlfriend Gigi made sure to send a sweet message to Zayn's 22-year-old sister making it clear how much she wanted to be at the family celebration.

When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Dropping a comment on her Instagram snap, Gigi wrote:

"Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x"

It isn't so surprising the former One Direction singer wasn't able to attend the big day as he's been living across the pond for years now, spending lockdown on Gigi's mother's farm in Pennsylvania.

This is where Gigi was throughout her pregnancy and seeing as the pair are new parents in the middle of a pandemic- travelling thousands of miles probably isn't a great idea right now!

Waliyha let the world know what a happy occasion the wedding was, writing:

"Best days with the best people❤️I honestly don’t think I could of had a more beautiful day💕💖 الحمد لله 🤍✨ I can’t believe we are officially married."

She shared photos of a pink bridal gown and matching wedding cake to her 700k followers, but we're sure she was sorry to not have had her big brother in attendance!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Zayn News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1

Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

Harry Styles has established himself as a true fashion icon

Harry Styles’ Worst Outfits Don't Exist – A Ranking Of His Top 10 Looks

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is