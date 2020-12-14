Zayn Misses Sister's Wedding As Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet Message Of Support

Zayn has to miss sister's wedding as Gigi sends sweet message. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn missed younger sister Waliyah's wedding at the weekend with Gigi Hadid sending a message of

Zayn Malik missed his younger sister, Waliyah's wedding, as the pandemic forced the 'Better' singer to remain in the US with Gigi Hadid and their newborn baby girl.

His girlfriend Gigi made sure to send a sweet message to Zayn's 22-year-old sister making it clear how much she wanted to be at the family celebration.

Dropping a comment on her Instagram snap, Gigi wrote:

"Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x"

It isn't so surprising the former One Direction singer wasn't able to attend the big day as he's been living across the pond for years now, spending lockdown on Gigi's mother's farm in Pennsylvania.

This is where Gigi was throughout her pregnancy and seeing as the pair are new parents in the middle of a pandemic- travelling thousands of miles probably isn't a great idea right now!

Waliyha let the world know what a happy occasion the wedding was, writing:

"Best days with the best people❤️I honestly don’t think I could of had a more beautiful day💕💖 الحمد لله 🤍✨ I can’t believe we are officially married."

She shared photos of a pink bridal gown and matching wedding cake to her 700k followers, but we're sure she was sorry to not have had her big brother in attendance!

