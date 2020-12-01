When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is here. But when was she born? Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

When did Gigi Hadid have her baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik? Let’s take a look…

Gigi Hadid is reportedly already an ‘amazing mom’ to her baby girl, who she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and although she’s admitted she’s ‘a whole new kind of busy’ since giving birth to her, she’s loving life with her new ‘bestie’.

She has not revealed the name she has given to her daughter just yet, but the millionaire supermodel has shared several adorable photos of her with the world and recently joked she ‘burps sunshine’.

She’s also given fans a glimpse of her nursery, documented her first outing, and shared a handwritten letter thanking her friends for all of their well wishes and gifts. (Zendaya sent her flowers and Taylor Swift sent her a handmade blanket - she's already so much cooler than us!)

Gigi Hadid welcomed her baby in September. However, we don’t know what the official date was as she’s keeping tight-lipped about it.

Bella Hadid’s sister announced the news with a black and white image on Instagram on 24th September.

She captioned it: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn shared a similar image on his Instagram feed, which he captioned: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

