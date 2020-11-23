Gigi Hadid Shares Baby Pictures Of Daughter And Opens Up About ‘Busy’ New Life As A Mum

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are loving life with their new baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared some adorable photographs with her baby daughter, who she shares with Zayn Malik, and opened up about her ‘busy’ new life as a mum.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September and the millionaire supermodel has now shared some more adorable photographs with her daughter and opened up about her ‘busy’ new life as a mum.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old, who recently shared a post about her daughter's first big outing, said she’s ‘a whole new kind of busy and tired’ since welcoming her baby girl into the world.

Zayn & Gigi's Love Story Began Five Years Ago & Fans Are Reminiscing

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby together in September. Picture: instagram

Her post read: “A whole new kind of busy and tired. But she’s da bestie so got Christmas decorations early.”

She shared a string of photographs, presumably taken at the Hadid family farm, showing off her tiny baby girl whose name has still not been revealed.

Gigi’s celebrity pals, including Dua Lipa (who is in a relationship with her brother, Anwar Hadid), Kourtney Kardashian and Hailee Steinfeld flooded the comments section with cute messages and commented on how ‘beautiful’ the new mum looks.

Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, wrote: “Need to be close to her. Love you and her so much.”

Gigi and Zayn announced they had welcomed their daughter earlier this year with matching Instagram posts.

Zayn wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi is reportedly already an ‘amazing mom’ to their new arrival and loving life despite being ‘very tired’.

A source told E! News: “Gigi is very tired, but is already an amazing mom.

“The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom.

“They feel peaceful staying at [the Hadid farm in Pennsylvania] for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News