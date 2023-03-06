Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making A Comeback After Four Years

Victoria's Secret fashion show is making a comeback. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The once-iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making a grand return in 2023.

Victoria's Secret have announced their world-famous fashion show will return in 2023, four years after it was cancelled.

The brand is getting a shake-up and has hired a plethora of new models to be ambassadors for the brand.

The brand's CFO Timothy Johnson said in a statement: “We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business…and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year."

A spokesperson added to The Hollywood Reporter the show will “reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.”

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had a huge artist perform every year. Picture: Getty

The annual show had been going since 1995, and saw Victoria's Secret models and their 'Angels' – such as Adriana Lima, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Candace Swanepoel – take to the runway showcasing the brand's latest collections.

It was a super glamorous affair and usually involved a world-class pop star, such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Halsey, taking to the stage to perform as the models strutted down the runway.

Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran are also among the stars who have performed in the past.

The show was put on hiatus in 2019 after declining sales, poor television ratings and controversies linked to the brand.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was known for its 'Angels'. Picture: Getty

It was reported at the time the company's CEO, Les Wexner, had close ties to businessman Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender.

In 2021, the brand began to reinvent itself, launching a more-inclusive campaign showcasing a variety of body types.

Over on social media, people are divided about the relaunch, with some pointing out Rihanna's beat them to it with her Savage X Fenty shows.

Lizzo, who too has an range of shapewear, tweeted: "This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again? Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?"

Meanwhile, long-term fans of the brand are glad to see the show returning no matter the changes they make.

