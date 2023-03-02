Who Hosts Next In Fashion Series 2? Get To Know Gigi Hadid & Tan France

2 March 2023, 17:32

Gigi Hadid and Tan France are friends off-screen as well as on-screen
Gigi Hadid and Tan France are friends off-screen as well as on-screen. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Next In Fashion is back for series 2, but who are the hosts of the new season?

Next In Fashion is finally back on Netflix, with a brand new cast and new hosts to guide the designer hopefuls to create some ground-breaking fashion moments.

Gigi Hadid and Tan France are the hosts of Next In Fashion series two after having spent years in the fashion industry, with Gigi working as a model for most of her years while Tan is Queer Eye’s fashion expert.

Is There A Release Date For 'You' Season 5? Or Will The Netflix Show End With Season 4?

Next In Fashion series one was fronted by Alexa Chung with Tan back in 2020, and three years on the show is back with a new line-up of designers hoping to land a collection of their own.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid have had successful careers in fashion
Tan France and Gigi Hadid have had successful careers in fashion. Picture: Netflix

Who are the hosts of Next In Fashion series 2?

Next In Fashion series two is hosted by Gigi Hadid and Tan France.

Together, they will guide 10 talented, up-and-coming designers as they compete for the chance to win a $200k (£167k) prize.

Who is Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid is the new host of Next In Fashion
Gigi Hadid is the new host of Next In Fashion. Picture: Getty

Gigi is a 27-year-old model who rose to fame as a teenager and is also part of the famous Hadid family; her mum is model Yolanda Hadid, her dad is property tycoon Mohammad Hadid and her siblings are also models; Bella and Anwar Hadid.

Gigi has modelled for some of the world’s biggest fashion brands including Burberry, Dolce and Gabbana, Tom Ford, Guess, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline.

She’s also been on the cover of Vogue across the world and launched her own fashion brand in 2022 called Guest In Residence, so she’s certainly earned her fashion credentials.

Who is Tan France?

Tan France has a long list of fashion credentials to his name
Tan France has a long list of fashion credentials to his name. Picture: Getty

Tan, 39, is a fashion designer himself, working with brands such as Zara, Selfridges, Chanel and Bershka in their head offices before he carved a career in television.

He eventually branched out on his own as a designer, starting fashion lines Kingdom & State and Rachel Parcell Inc.

At 33 years old he was able to sell his businesses and retire, but in 2018 he was contacted by Netflix and ask to star in the reboot of Queer Eye as the show’s fashion expert.

Gigi and Tan have known each other for years after she reached out to him after seeing him on Queer Eye. These days they swap parenting tips after Gigi became a mum in 2020 to daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik, and Tan became a parent with husband Rob France, an illustrator, to baby Ismali in July 2021.

