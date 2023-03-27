How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

27 March 2023, 17:16

Here's how Gigi reacted...
Here's how Gigi reacted... Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

How does Gigi Hadid feel about the recent dating rumours between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are dating have taken the internet by storm, and everyone's been wondering what Gigi Hadid's thoughts are on the situation.

Zayn and Gigi dated on and off for over five years before splitting in October 2021, a year after they welcomed their baby boy, Khai Hadid Malik, who they continue to co-parent.

Gigi Hadid Candidly Shares How She And Ex Zayn Malik Co-Parent Daughter Khai

Upon the news of Zayn and Selena's rumoured new relationship, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the supermodel had no issues with it.

An insider quashed any speculation that might arise, saying: "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating.”

Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with Zayn dating Selena
Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with Zayn dating Selena. Picture: Getty
Selena was 'spotted' on a 'date' with Zayn
Selena was 'spotted' on a 'date' with Zayn. Picture: Getty

They continued: “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The insider went on to reveal that Gigi has"moved on” from her relationship with the One Direction star and is "having fun". In recent months Hadid has been romantically linked to Leonardo Dicaprio but is yet to publicly comment on the speculation.

News of Zayn and Selena's alleged romance first whirred in March when the pair were reportedly spotted at a celebrity hot spot restaurant in New York.

Zayn was seen 'kissing' Selena
Zayn was seen 'kissing' Selena. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating in 2015
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating in 2015. Picture: Alamy

News of their romantic date night went viral after a TikTok user claimed to have seen them enter the restaurant they worked at "hand in hand making out".

A source told ET: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M.

"Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," they told the publication.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 3 including release date and what will happen

The Kardashians Season 3: When It's Coming Out & What Will Happen

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Gigi Hadid To Selena Gomez

Zayn Malik

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's dating history and who she's been linked to

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends: From Harry Styles To Pete Davidson

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

All The Details On Niall Horan's 'The Show': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Faye opens up about her split from Teddy

Love Island's Faye Winter Gets Candid About 'Difficult' Split From Teddy Soares

Love Island

Zayn Malik's sister has weighed in on those Selena Gomez dating rumours

Zayn Malik’s Sister Subtly Fuels Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star