How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Here's how Gigi reacted... Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

How does Gigi Hadid feel about the recent dating rumours between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez?

Rumours that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are dating have taken the internet by storm, and everyone's been wondering what Gigi Hadid's thoughts are on the situation.

Zayn and Gigi dated on and off for over five years before splitting in October 2021, a year after they welcomed their baby boy, Khai Hadid Malik, who they continue to co-parent.

Gigi Hadid Candidly Shares How She And Ex Zayn Malik Co-Parent Daughter Khai

Upon the news of Zayn and Selena's rumoured new relationship, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the supermodel had no issues with it.

An insider quashed any speculation that might arise, saying: "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating.”

Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with Zayn dating Selena. Picture: Getty

Selena was 'spotted' on a 'date' with Zayn. Picture: Getty

They continued: “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The insider went on to reveal that Gigi has"moved on” from her relationship with the One Direction star and is "having fun". In recent months Hadid has been romantically linked to Leonardo Dicaprio but is yet to publicly comment on the speculation.

News of Zayn and Selena's alleged romance first whirred in March when the pair were reportedly spotted at a celebrity hot spot restaurant in New York.

Zayn was seen 'kissing' Selena. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating in 2015. Picture: Alamy

News of their romantic date night went viral after a TikTok user claimed to have seen them enter the restaurant they worked at "hand in hand making out".

A source told ET: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M.

"Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," they told the publication.

