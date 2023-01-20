Selena Gomez Responds To Rumours She's Dating Drew Taggart: "I Am Single"

20 January 2023, 15:05

Selena addresses her love life
Selena addresses her love life. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Drew Taggart dating rumours with an indirect post on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this week, rumours began to whir that Selena Gomez was dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and now the singer is having her say.

A source told Us Weekly that the Only Murders in the Building actress had been casually dating the DJ, with the pair yet to put a label on their relationship.

This Isn't The First Time Selena Gomez Has Been Linked To Brooklyn Beckham

However, Selena seemingly took aim at the claims with a cryptic Instagram story, she posted a moody black-and-white photo of an overcast sky on Thursday.

"I like being alone too much," was written across the image – that's one way of putting the rumours to rest!

Selena Gomez has refuted the dating claims
Selena Gomez has refuted the dating claims. Picture: Getty

In the bottom right-hand corner of the Story, she then added the caption: "#Iamsingle".

Selena's post comes after multiple reports of a romance developing between the two musicians, with reports stating that the singer and EDM star were going on "casual and low-key" dates.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress has seemingly caught wind of the speculation, with the Instagram post being widely considered her indirect response to the headlines.

According to Deux Moi, the celebrity gossip account, Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, were spotted locking lips whilst bowling in New York last week, they've also been rumoured to have gone on a cinema date.

Rumours swirled that Selena was dating The Chainsmoker's musician
Rumours swirled that Selena was dating The Chainsmoker's musician. Picture: Alamy
Selena indirectly responded to the Drew dating claims
Selena indirectly responded to the Drew dating claims. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Despite claims such as Selena being ‘so affectionate’ with the 'Closer' DJ and can "hardly keep her hands off him", it seems the rumours weren't true as she calls herself 'single'.

One of the star's relationships that certainly is true is her close-knit friendship with husband and wife Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

The trio are undeniably inseparable as thy post countless photos of them hanging out, they rang in the new year together on a yacht in Mexico and Selena has allegedly even let the couple move into her LA mansion.

