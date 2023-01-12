Selena Gomez Moves Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Into Her Mansion

Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn are living together. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have moved in with Selena Gomez after the three friends have been inseparable for weeks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In recent weeks, Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been growing very close, with new headlines cropping up daily by the 'throuple'.

The celebrity trio rang in the new year together, and vacationed on a yacht in Mexico and Selena and Nicola have even been seen donning matching outfits.

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Now reports emerge that newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola have 'moved in' with the pop star following the sale of their house.

"Brooklyn and Nicola moved into Selena's Encino estate a few weeks before Christmas and the three of them have been playing happy families," an insider told Closer.

Selena Gomez opens her doors to Nicola and Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn have been inseperable. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The source went on to reveal that the couple even joke that "Selena is going to be written into the marriage license".

"Brooklyn and Nicola put their home on the market last year and had been living at Nicola's apartment in LA while they look for a new house, which has been far from ideal given how cramped it is," they explained.

Naturally, as the husband and wife spend more time with the 'Rare' singer, she offered for them to stay with her!

"When Selena suggested they move into her sprawling home with a huge backyard, they loved the idea and agreed that since they're still so young, living with a friend would be the perfect way to have the best of both worlds," the insider told the publication.

They even went on to call the triple act a "proper little family", alleging that heiress Nicola calls Selena her "sister wife", while Brooklyn sometimes refers to her as "Ms Gomez Peltz".

Recently, Selena's Instagram page has been littered with snaps of her and the young couple, who famously got married with a decadent ceremony in April of last year.

In January, the former Disney darling shared a carousel showing off her trip to Cabo with the Brooklyn-Peltz duo, one of the photos shows the three of them cuddling on the yacht, Selena captioned the post: "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone."

She also celebrated her new best friend's 28th birthday on the 'Gram, posting a picture of her kissing Nicola's cheek.

"It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!" she wrote – they seem inseparable!

The sudden emergence of the singer's relationship with the pair has led to dating rumours between Selena Nicola's older brother and CEO Brad Peltz.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital