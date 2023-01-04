Is Selena Gomez Really Dating Nicola Peltz’s Brother Brad?

Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with former hockey player Brad Peltz. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here’s why Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with BFF Nicola Peltz’s brother Brad.

Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with Nicola Peltz’s older brother and CEO Brad Peltz.

Rumours that the ‘Rare Beauty’ mogul, 30, could be romantically involved with Brad, 33, comes after she has grown a closer friendship with actress and model Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

The trio have been spotted hanging out a lot in recent months, and Selena and Nicola even solidified their friendship with matching tattoos!

But are Selena and Brad actually dating?

Here’s how the rumours started…

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are BFFs. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez have grown close. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Is Selena Gomez dating Brad Peltz?

According to pop culture podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, fans have begun speculating that Selena is involved with Nicola’s former hockey player brother Brad.

“Ok people are saying Selena is dating Brad Peltz, Nicola's bro!” claimed the podcaster on her Instagram Story, meanwhile, celeb gossip page DeuxMoi addressed the speculation on their Instagram Story.

When asked in a Q&A: “Are Selena Gomez and Nicola’s brother - Bradley together? Or how they became so close?”

DeuxMoi responded: “I heard they are not together, but that was from someone who knew Bradley and said he wouldn't be her type, so it's just conjecture but that person presented a pretty convincing argument.”

Meanwhile, this publication reported that Brad had liked a video of Selena that her makeup artist posted in December.

DeuxMoi addressed the Selena Gomez and Brad Peltz dating rumours. Picture: DeuxMoi/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and her brother Brad Peltz in 2014. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn also shared a video on Instagram at the end of November where both Brad and Selena are present as their group of friends enjoyed a night in whilst cooking together.

Following the dating rumours, Brad has since made his Instagram private, and both he and Selena aren't following each other on the social media platform.

It’s not clear as of now if the pair are dating or just good friends as neither Selena nor Brad have addressed the dating rumours.

Selena’s last public romance was with The Weeknd in 2017, while she previously had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010-2018.

