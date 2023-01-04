Is Selena Gomez Really Dating Nicola Peltz’s Brother Brad?

4 January 2023, 10:17

Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with former hockey player Brad Peltz
Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with former hockey player Brad Peltz. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s why Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with BFF Nicola Peltz’s brother Brad.

Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with Nicola Peltz’s older brother and CEO Brad Peltz.

Rumours that the ‘Rare Beauty’ mogul, 30, could be romantically involved with Brad, 33, comes after she has grown a closer friendship with actress and model Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

The trio have been spotted hanging out a lot in recent months, and Selena and Nicola even solidified their friendship with matching tattoos!

But are Selena and Brad actually dating?

Here’s how the rumours started…

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are BFFs
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are BFFs. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez have grown close
Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez have grown close. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Is Selena Gomez dating Brad Peltz?

According to pop culture podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, fans have begun speculating that Selena is involved with Nicola’s former hockey player brother Brad.

“Ok people are saying Selena is dating Brad Peltz, Nicola's bro!” claimed the podcaster on her Instagram Story, meanwhile, celeb gossip page DeuxMoi addressed the speculation on their Instagram Story.

When asked in a Q&A: “Are Selena Gomez and Nicola’s brother - Bradley together? Or how they became so close?”

DeuxMoi responded: “I heard they are not together, but that was from someone who knew Bradley and said he wouldn't be her type, so it's just conjecture but that person presented a pretty convincing argument.”

Meanwhile, this publication reported that Brad had liked a video of Selena that her makeup artist posted in December.

DeuxMoi addressed the Selena Gomez and Brad Peltz dating rumours
DeuxMoi addressed the Selena Gomez and Brad Peltz dating rumours. Picture: DeuxMoi/Instagram
Nicola Peltz and her brother Brad Peltz in 2014
Nicola Peltz and her brother Brad Peltz in 2014. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn also shared a video on Instagram at the end of November where both Brad and Selena are present as their group of friends enjoyed a night in whilst cooking together.

Following the dating rumours, Brad has since made his Instagram private, and both he and Selena aren't following each other on the social media platform.

It’s not clear as of now if the pair are dating or just good friends as neither Selena nor Brad have addressed the dating rumours.

Selena’s last public romance was with The Weeknd in 2017, while she previously had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010-2018.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How much does Emily Cooper make?

Emily Cooper's Salary In Paris: How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle?

TV & Film

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Inside Nicola Peltz's famous family

Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London

Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Enjoy Coffee Date In London

Meet the first Love Island contestant

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star