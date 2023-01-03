Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

3 January 2023, 12:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez spent New Year’s Eve with her good pals and married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Selena Gomez saw in the New Year with her some of her closest pals, including her A-list besties Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ founder made us all jealous of her star-studded circle after sharing snaps of their New Years' celebrations as they all jetted off to Los Cabos in Mexico with a group of friends.

The NYE celebrations started off with a magical night watching the fireworks, where Selena and Nicola wore matching silver Maison Valentino cutout minidresses and matching strappy platform heels.

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wore matching New Years outfits
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wore matching New Years outfits. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated New Years in the sun
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated New Years in the sun. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram
Selena Gomez joked she, Brooklyn & Nicola were a 'throuple'
Selena Gomez joked she, Brooklyn & Nicola were a 'throuple'. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The actresses even both styled their hair with cute ponytail up-dos to show off their silver earrings.

Both stars went on to share adorable gal pal snaps of their sunshine getaway as they looked more glowing than ever on a yacht.

Selena even joked about her tight-knight friendship with recent newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola by captioning a series of their pictures together: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz got matching tattoos
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz got matching tattoos. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz spent New Years in Los Cabos, Mexico
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz spent New Years in Los Cabos, Mexico. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

If the 2023 celebrations didn’t show off just how close Selena and Nicola have become, they even showed off their fresh matching tattoos which reads ‘angel’ on their inner forearm.

Selena and Nicola have been spending a lot of time together recently judging by the photos shared on their respective Instagram pages, and fans can’t get enough of their wholesome hangouts.

The Only Murders In The Building star has a busy year ahead of her in 2023 as she revealed she's been working on new music, and we're sure BFFs Nicola & Brooklyn are just as excited as us to hear some new bops from Selena!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Perrie Edwards' baby boy was in awe as he watched dad Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a goal

Perrie Edwards’ Son Axel Excitedly Watches Dad Play Football On TV Before Scoring His Own Goal

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Tributes Pour In Following Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood's Death

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star