Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez spent New Year’s Eve with her good pals and married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Selena Gomez saw in the New Year with her some of her closest pals, including her A-list besties Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ founder made us all jealous of her star-studded circle after sharing snaps of their New Years' celebrations as they all jetted off to Los Cabos in Mexico with a group of friends.

The NYE celebrations started off with a magical night watching the fireworks, where Selena and Nicola wore matching silver Maison Valentino cutout minidresses and matching strappy platform heels.

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wore matching New Years outfits. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated New Years in the sun. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Selena Gomez joked she, Brooklyn & Nicola were a 'throuple'. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The actresses even both styled their hair with cute ponytail up-dos to show off their silver earrings.

Both stars went on to share adorable gal pal snaps of their sunshine getaway as they looked more glowing than ever on a yacht.

Selena even joked about her tight-knight friendship with recent newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola by captioning a series of their pictures together: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz got matching tattoos. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz spent New Years in Los Cabos, Mexico. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

If the 2023 celebrations didn’t show off just how close Selena and Nicola have become, they even showed off their fresh matching tattoos which reads ‘angel’ on their inner forearm.

Selena and Nicola have been spending a lot of time together recently judging by the photos shared on their respective Instagram pages, and fans can’t get enough of their wholesome hangouts.

The Only Murders In The Building star has a busy year ahead of her in 2023 as she revealed she's been working on new music, and we're sure BFFs Nicola & Brooklyn are just as excited as us to hear some new bops from Selena!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital