Selena Gomez ‘Dating’ The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is apparently dating Drew Taggart. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez’s 2023 has started with romance.

Selena Gomez is said to be seeing Drew Taggart, The Chainsmokers DJ.

According to Us Weekly, Selena and Drew have been casually dating but haven’t made things serious just yet.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source said, adding that they’re happy with public displays of affection.

This Isn't The First Time Selena Gomez Has Been Romantically Linked To Brooklyn Beckham

Drew Taggart is a member of The Chainsmokers. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez's 2023 has seemingly started with romance. Picture: Getty

They described the pair as ‘very casual and low-key.’

Selena and Drew have apparently been on public dates including bowling and “going to the movies.”

The couple haven’t been pictured together just yet but Selena’s said to be ‘so affectionate [with him].’

Their source added: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him. [They’re] having a lot of fun together.”

And according to celeb gossip account Deux Moi, the stars were spotted ‘making out’ at a bowling alley in New York on Saturday.

The pop star was rumoured to be dating her best pal Nicola Peltz’s brother Bradley, but there was never any concrete evidence of their relationship.

Although Selena and Drew don’t yet follow each other on Instagram, the former Disney star has made her grand return to the picture-posting app after three years offline.

After seeing in the new year with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, Selena told fans: “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram.”