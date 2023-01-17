This Isn't The First Time Selena Gomez Has Been Romantically Linked To Brooklyn Beckham

Selena has addressed the rumours before... Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

A video of Selena Gomez shutting Brooklyn Beckham romance rumours has resurfaced following her very close friendship with him and Nicola Peltz.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are clearly inseparable, with everyone having seen the countless Instagram posts and catching wind of the 'throuple' claims.

Well, it turns out that this isn't the first time the pop star has been linked to Beckham! An interview clip from seven years ago reemerges in the light of their new friendship.

Selena Gomez Responds To Body-Shamers In Sweet Video With Her Little Sister

Selena, 30, was rumoured to be dating Brooklyn, 23, way back in 2017 and the 'Same Old Love' singer quickly quashed the speculation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The then 23-year-old was horrified by the implication that she was dating the then 16-year-old after Andy asked her a fan-submitted question.

Selena has been spending lots of time with the Nicola and Brooklyn . Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Selena is seven years older than Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

"I once read that Brooklyn Beckham dumped Chloë Grace Moretz because he had such a big crush on you. On a scale of one to ten how much truth is there in that?" she was asked.

Selena looked mortified and instantly fired back: "How old is he? Isn't he 16?"

She refuted the claims and made it clear that she would never date someone so much younger than herself.

"I know I look 16 but I'm 23," she explained, "like no!"

Selena has previously shut down Brooklyn romance rumours. Picture: What What Happens Live/YouTube

Of course, in recent months, the star has become increasingly close to Brooklyn and Nicola, who famously wed in a decadent star-studded ceremony in April 2022.

The self-professed 'throuple' rang in the new year with a trip to Mexico and have shared countless snaps to the 'Gram of them cosying up to one another on a yacht, the two ladies have even been seen sporting matching outfits!

It was also reported that Selena let the couple move into her LA mansion in January following the sale of their house!

The proximity between the trio has led to another rumour that the musician could be saying Nicola's brother, Brad Peltz.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital