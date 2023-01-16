Selena Gomez Responds To Body-Shamers In Sweet Video With Her Little Sister

16 January 2023, 13:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez hit back at critics who body-shamed her, by posting a video with her sister.

After the Golden Globes on January 10th, Selena Gomez posted a video on her way home from the ceremony seemingly responding to body-shamers.

The Only Murders in the Building star was the target of cruel comments after walking the red carpet in a gorgeous Valentino gown.

Selena Gomez Moves Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Into Her Mansion

Later on in the evening she hopped on Instagram live alongside her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, nine, telling fans she’d gained weight over Christmas, just like the rest of us.

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Elliot Teefey
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. Picture: Getty

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, before turning to her sister and asking: “Right?”

Gracie replied: “Yeah,” making Selena laugh.

Selena stole the show at the Golden Globes when she arrived in a strapless, deep purple velvet dress with billowing sleeves.

She was nominated for her first Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building, which she also produces.

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity
Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time the actress has addressed the unfair commentary of her body online, saying in a TikTok back in April that people ‘b***h about it anyway’ no matter what she looks like.

And in November she commented a sad face emoji on a video compilation of pictures of herself and ex Justin through the years. It was captioned: “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin"

The former Disney star recently revealed she's back on Instagram after removing the app from her phone over three years ago.

