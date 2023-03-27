Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating After They Were 'Spotted Kissing'

27 March 2023, 10:27

Are Selena and Zayn dating?
Are Selena and Zayn dating? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Everyone thinks that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are dating after being spotted on a 'date night' in New York, here's everything we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet was sent into a tailspin when rumours alleging that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were dating started to go viral.

Theories that Selena and Zayn were an item first started to whir earlier this month, but the speculation reached a fever pitch when the celebrity pair was reportedly spotted on a date night in New York.

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Hailey Bieber ‘Feud’ And Urges Fans To ‘Stop’ The Hateful Comments

News of their romantic night soon gained traction on TikTok after a user claimed they walked into her restaurant "hand in hand making out".

A source then revealed a similar account of the famous date, which occurred on March 23, to ET: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M."

Selena was 'spotted' on a date night with Zayn
Selena was 'spotted' on a date night with Zayn. Picture: Getty
Zayn is reportedly seeing Selena Gomez
Zayn is reportedly seeing Selena Gomez. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

The insider continued: "Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Before the rumour mill went into overdrive, Selena firmly stated her singlehood in a TikTok just one week earlier.

She posted a video mouthing along to the trending sound: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

Zayn has been single since splitting from girlfriend Gigi Hadid in October 2021, the pair had been together on and off since they first began dating in 2015, but they continue to co-parent their two-year-old son, Khai.

This isn't the first time the One Direction star and 'Lose You To Love Me' singer have been linked, during a series of heated comments on one of Justin Bieber's Instagram posts in 2016, the singer implied that Selena had been unfaithful.

Justin responded to his own cheating claims and replied to Selena: "I cheated.. oh I forgot about You and Zayn?"

To which she responded: "I'm done. I have Selenators to meet."

Selena and Zayn have yet to publicly comment on the media attention surrounding their speculated relationship.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby with his long-term partner Erin Darke

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

The confirmed line-up for I'm A Celebrity...South Africa

I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

TV & Film

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star