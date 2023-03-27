Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating After They Were 'Spotted Kissing'

Are Selena and Zayn dating? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Everyone thinks that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are dating after being spotted on a 'date night' in New York, here's everything we know...

The internet was sent into a tailspin when rumours alleging that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were dating started to go viral.

Theories that Selena and Zayn were an item first started to whir earlier this month, but the speculation reached a fever pitch when the celebrity pair was reportedly spotted on a date night in New York.

News of their romantic night soon gained traction on TikTok after a user claimed they walked into her restaurant "hand in hand making out".

A source then revealed a similar account of the famous date, which occurred on March 23, to ET: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M."

Selena was 'spotted' on a date night with Zayn. Picture: Getty

Zayn is reportedly seeing Selena Gomez. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

The insider continued: "Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Before the rumour mill went into overdrive, Selena firmly stated her singlehood in a TikTok just one week earlier.

She posted a video mouthing along to the trending sound: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

Zayn has been single since splitting from girlfriend Gigi Hadid in October 2021, the pair had been together on and off since they first began dating in 2015, but they continue to co-parent their two-year-old son, Khai.

This isn't the first time the One Direction star and 'Lose You To Love Me' singer have been linked, during a series of heated comments on one of Justin Bieber's Instagram posts in 2016, the singer implied that Selena had been unfaithful.

Justin responded to his own cheating claims and replied to Selena: "I cheated.. oh I forgot about You and Zayn?"

To which she responded: "I'm done. I have Selenators to meet."

Selena and Zayn have yet to publicly comment on the media attention surrounding their speculated relationship.

