Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Hailey Bieber ‘Feud’ And Urges Fans To ‘Stop’ The Hateful Comments

Selena Gomez has jumped to Hailey Bieber's defence after receiving online hate. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez released a statement following weeks of internet speculation about an alleged feud with Hailey Bieber.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been at the centre of feud rumours for weeks, with fans of both stars sharing wild theories and resurfacing a series of old posts and videos.

The alleged feud was believed to have begun after Hailey began dating Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with the pair getting married just two months after the Disney star and JB ended their relationship for good in 2018.

Everything Selena Gomez Has Said About Her Mental Health Journey Over The Years

A Guide To Hailey Bieber’s Tattoos – Including Touching Tributes To Husband Justin

However, following years of theories, both women put the feud rumours to rest after posing for pictures when they hung out at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in October.

Rumours began once again last month with fans claiming that Kylie Jenner and Hailey were subtly ‘mocking’ a TikTok shared by Selena, and fans’ posts have spiralled since.

Selena Gomez has spoken out after Hailey Bieber reached out to her. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez urged fans to stop sending death threats to Hailey Bieber. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

An online war took place between the fandoms, and Selena has now jumped to Hailey’s defence to hit out at all the online hate.

In a statement posted to Selena’s Instagram Stories, the Only Murders In The Building actress said: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been recieving death threats and such hateful negativity.

“This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate to bullying.”

"I've always advocated for kindness,” added Selena, “and really want this all to stop."

Hailey Bieber had been receiving death threats from people online. Picture: Getty

Fans theorised a feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber following her split from Justin. Picture: Getty

This isn’t the first time Selena has spoken out about the hate Hailey was receiving after she indirectly addressed hateful comments back in 2019, without naming the supermodel.

“I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone,” Selena said at the time.

She added: "It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."

Hailey is yet to publicly speak out following Selena’s recent statement.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital