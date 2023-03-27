Zayn Malik’s Sister Subtly Fuels Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

27 March 2023, 14:50

Zayn Malik's sister has weighed in on those Selena Gomez dating rumours
Zayn Malik's sister has weighed in on those Selena Gomez dating rumours. Picture: Getty
The internet has been sent into a meltdown over rumours that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are dating.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been at the centre of headlines over the past weekend after the two are said to have enjoyed a date night in New York - and now the former One Direction star’s sister has fuelled the romance speculation.

Rumours that the pair were romantically linked first came about earlier this month, but the speculation hit the internet after multiple sources claimed that the two A-listers were spotted having dinner and were “hand in hand making out”.

Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating After They Were 'Spotted Kissing'

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Hailey Bieber ‘Feud’ And Urges Fans To ‘Stop’ The Hateful Comments

A TikTok user went viral after claiming that the two stars dined at her restaurant, while an insider told ET: “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M.

“Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Zayn Malik's sister fuelled those Selena Gomez dating rumours
Zayn Malik's sister fuelled those Selena Gomez dating rumours. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram
Zayn Malik's sister reposted Selena Gomez's recent post
Zayn Malik's sister reposted Selena Gomez's recent post. Picture: Safaa Malik/Instagram

Just weeks ago, Zayn - who only follows 18 people on Instagram - began following Selena on the app, before she followed back, and fans have been wanting to know more ever since.

Zayn’s younger sister Safaa left fans with even more questions after she reposted a throwback picture on her Instagram Stories that the former Disney star shared.

Selena wrote: “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!” alongside a stunning snap of her in a bikini with blonde hair.

Whilst Zayn’s sister didn’t say anything alongside the repost, the share was enough to lead fans to think she had subtly confirmed the rumours.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik reportedly enjoyed a date night over the weekend
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik reportedly enjoyed a date night over the weekend. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

“Zayn’s sister reposting Selena at this point I believe selena and zayn will get married soon,” tweeted one excited fan.

“Zayn’s sister reposting selena’s story omg what’s happening,” said another, while a third added: “ZAYN’S SISTER REPOSED SELENA’S POST JAAJSJSJD’DLDLDKD GUYS THEY ARE MARRIED.”

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker, who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid, has been single since he and the supermodel ended their relationship in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Selena, who formerly dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, has been vocal about being single in recent months after briefly being linked to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart.

