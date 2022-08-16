Zayn Malik Singing One Direction's ‘Night Changes’ In 2022 Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has us all in our feels after singing a stunning acapella rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ seven years after leaving the band.

Zayn Malik has left us all in awe after he shared the most melodic acapella version of him singing One Direction’s hit 2014 track, ‘Night Changes’.

The 29-year-old blew us all away after posting a black-and-white video of him in overalls and a bandana as he passionately got stuck into the chorus of the heartfelt track.

New Video Shows How One Direction Were Really Formed On The X Factor

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Of Zayn Malik And Daughter Khai To Celebrate Father’s Day

Of course, fans immediately freaked out over the video, rushing to the comments to reminisce about the early 1D days with Zayn and his former bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

“Zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen,” wrote one fan.

Zayn Malik left fans in awe of his 2022 rendition of 1D's 'Night Changes'. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik sang 1D's 'Night Changes' in a rare social media post. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik quit One Direction in 2015. Picture: Alamy

“YOU'RE SINGING NIGHT CHANGES AND IT ACTUALLY GOT BETTER WITH TIME,” added another emotional fan.

“Someone missing 1D!” added a third, while another theorised: “OMG what could this mean? Something is happening!!!”

This is the second time Zayn has shared a clip of him revisiting 1D’s discography after he shared a very short video of him singing the band’s track ‘You & I’ back in June.

Zayn Malik treated One Direction fans to a video of him singing 'Night Changes'. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik sang 'Night Changes' seven years after leaving the band. Picture: Alamy

Zayn was part of One Direction since they were first formed on the X Factor in 2010, and they continued to become the biggest boyband of our time - but the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker decided to leave the band in 2015.

Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam continued as a foursome for another year before going on a hiatus in 2016, leaving the boys to go solo and follow other work ventures.

But of course, no matter how much time goes by, fans will always support the boys and it’s always heartwarming to see the boys revisit their 1D days one way or another!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital