Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Of Zayn Malik And Daughter Khai To Celebrate Father’s Day

20 June 2022, 11:22

Gigi Hadid wished ex Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day
Gigi Hadid wished ex Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram / Zayn Malik/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared a tribute to ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik on Father’s Day, eight months after they split.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021, a year after they became parents to baby daughter Khai, and they’ve been co-parenting ever since.

On Father’s Day on Sunday Gigi took to Instagram Stories to wish her own father, Mohammed, a Happy Father’s Day and also added a tribute to ex-boyfriend Zayn on the special day.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met & How Long Were They Together?

“And to Khai’s baba!” Gigi added, alongside a photo of the One Direction star and their baby girl playing together.

Gigi Hadid wished ex Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day
Gigi Hadid wished ex Zayn Malik a Happy Father's Day. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Gigi kept their faces out of the picture, instead showing the colouring-in the two of them were doing together, with Zayn handing Khai a pen.

The famous couple split following an alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum Yolanda, in which she claimed he ‘struck’ her.

She was also considering filing a police report at the time, according to TMZ.

Gigi Hadid also wished dad Mohammed a Happy Father's Day
Gigi Hadid also wished dad Mohammed a Happy Father's Day. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid gave birth to Khai in September 2020
Gigi Hadid gave birth to Khai in September 2020. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The ‘Vibez’ singer denied the ‘false allegations’ and said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter that he wanted to create ‘a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart’.

He also added that the incident ‘was and still should be a private matter’.

Gigi and Zayn had an on-off relationship for six years before finally going their separate ways.

They began dating in 2015, becoming parents to Khai in September 2020.

