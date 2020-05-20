When Was One Direction Formed?

One Direction officially became a band ten years ago. Picture: PA/ITV

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson started their journey on the X Factor, but what was the exact date they became a band?

One Direction has become one of the biggest boy bands of our time since they appeared on the X Factor.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne auditioned for the ITV singing competition separately and were almost sent home.

However, the judges decided that they were ‘too talented’ to be leaving the competition, and started their journey together as 1D, with their first performance at the judges' houses, which in their case was Simon Cowell.

Coming up to their 10-year anniversary, there have been rumours that the ‘What Makes You Beautiful' boys will be having a reunion.

But when was the exact date that 1D was formed?

When was One Direction formed?

One Direction appeared on the X Factor in 2010. Picture: ITV

The exact date One Direction were formed was July 23, 2010.

They were brought back from the group of hopefuls that were sent home and advised to work ‘harder’ to make it to the live shows.

Simon, who became the band’s mentor, said: “Guys, this is a lifeline. You have got to work 10, 12, 14 hours a day, every single day and take this opportunity.

“You’ve got a real shot here guys,” and he wasn’t lying at all!

One Direction made it through to the Judges' Houses. Picture: ITV

After leaving the stage together, at Bootcamp, for the first time as 1D, the boys went off to prove themselves at the judges’ houses

They sang 'Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia, and the rest was history!

The ‘One Thing’ singers went on to kill it during the live shows and despite finishing in third place, their iconic careers speak for themselves!

