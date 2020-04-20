WATCH: Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion, After Louis Tomlinson "Told Him Off"

Liam Payne told his fellow collaborator, Alesso, that a 1D reunion was definitely in the works, and offered him Zayn's role.

Liam Payne has been teasing a One Direction reunion, sending Directioners into a mad frenzy. We've even seen the odds of the comeback being slashed repeatedly.

Speaking to his 'Midnight' collaborator, Alesso, Liam said "We're trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment.

> One Direction Reunion: Simon Cowell & James Corden 'Battling' To Host 10th Anniversary TV Special

Liam Payne spoke about the 1D reunion to James Corden. Picture: Getty

"You can come fill in for Zayn," joked Liam, offering the 'PILLOWTALK' singer's place to Alesso. "Join the band!"

Alesso did state that he didn't want to put Liam on the spot before he then said that Louis Tomlison had "told him off" for saying too much, recently.

Speaking to one newspaper via a video call, the 'Strip That Down', singer admitted he has, recently, been in constant contact with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he said, whilst on a video call alongside his 'Midnight' collaborator, Alesso.

"To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting.

"At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," joked Liam, before saying that they've planned a series of things, whilst a lot of emails are going around to try and finalise some of them.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Liam Payne has been teasing a One Direction reunion for some time. Picture: PA Images

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

Ten years ago, 1D achieved third place in The X Factor, and subsequently went on to release five chart-topping studio albums, as well as winning seven BRIT Awards and seven American Music Awards.

One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, allowing all of the members to pursue other projects, including Harry Styles who starred in Christopher Nolan's Academy Award-winning film, Dunkirk.

Recently, inventive fans have been using TikTok to bring back One Direction. Using a filter, one committed-Directioner attached the lads' faces to theirs, and performed Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage', which is something we'd die to see 1D perform.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip