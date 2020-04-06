One Direction Reunion Odds Cut Again As Harry Styles Hints It's Something They've Thought About

One Direction's reunion odds have been slashed. Picture: Getty

One Direction continue to fuel hopes for a reunion before the end of 2020.

2020 marks the 10-year anniversary of when One Direction – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan – were put together, so fans have long had hopes this would be the year the boys finally get back together after their 2016 hiatus.

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a price change to One Direction’s reunion odds.

Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

Harry Styles said a 'Zoom video call reunion' isn't what 1D 'had in mind'. Picture: Getty

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: “I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

He teasingly added: "I'll have a quick whip-round."

Harry, Liam, Louis, and Niall have never ruled out the prospect of a reunion and continue to fuel fans’ hopes they’ll one day reunite.

In January this year Liam apparently suggested the band have an anniversary project in the works.

As quoted on Tumblr, when asked about a specific gig he and the boys performed at, Liam apparently said: "It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams.”

It was then he mentioned the project, adding: “I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary.”

Liam, Louis, Niall, and Harry have continued to make it clear a reunion is one day on the cards, but Niall’s admission in March hinted it won’t be for quite some time.

Speaking about how when Take That reunited they looked better than ever, the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer said: “When they came back they looked better than they ever did. If we all look that good, I’ll take it.”

He also insisted they’d reunite to “bring joy” to the fans who missed them, instead of it looking forced.

