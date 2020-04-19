One Direction Reunion: Simon Cowell & James Corden 'Battling' To Host 10th Anniversary TV Special

Simon Cowell and James Corden 'battling' to host One Direction reunion. Picture: Getty Images

Simon Cowell and James Corden are reportedly locked in a battle over who will broadcast the TV reunion of One Direction, as the group celebrate their 10th anniversary this July.

The One Direction reunion rumours are hotting up as the group get ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary this July.

Now, Simon Cowell and James Corden are reportedly locked in a battle over who gets to host the group's TV return.

> One Direction Reunion Odds Cut Again As Harry Styles Hints It's Something They've Thought About

According to The Mirror, Simon Cowell, who helped put the group together on The X Factor, wants all five - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - to perform on the final of his other show Britain's Got Talent.

But James Corden, who is close friends with the boys, is keen to host their reunion on his The Late Late Show.

One Direction have appeared on the show numerous times before, including in a memorable dodgeball skit, and Harry and Niall have individually both taken part in James' Carpool Karaoke segment.

A source reportedly said: "Cowell and Corden are now in a battle for who gets One Direction to perform together again first."

"Simon was their mentor who first had the idea of putting them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts from one of his shows."

"But while all the One Direction boys adore Simon and enjoy working with him, there are other TV shows today."

One Direction Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America". Picture: Getty

"Harry Styles is very good friends with James’s executive ­producer Ben Winston – he even used to live with him – so his inclination is to lean towards James’s show."

"The other lads really like James and Ben too and the show is a great platform for them. It’s a tough call."

Liam Payne has already confirmed that the boys are in talks to mark their tenth anniversary with a special project whilst chatting in a video call with DJ Alesso, whom he's collaborated with for new single 'Midnight'.

The band's official ten year anniversary is on July 23rd 2020.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip