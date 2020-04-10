Liam Payne Admits One Direction In Talks To Celebrate Tenth Anniversary With Special Project

Liam Payne spoke about a special project for 1D's tenth anniversary. Picture: PA Images (L); Getty (R)

The 1D singer said he has been speaking to Harry, Louis and Niall recently, about a way to celebrate ten years of One Direction.

Liam Payne has suggested that One Direction might have something special planned for the tenth anniversary of the band.

Speaking to one newspaper via a video call, the 'Strip That Down', singer admitted he has, recently, been in constant contact with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he said, whilst on a video call alongside his 'Midnight' collaborator, Alesso.

"To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting.

"At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," joked Liam, before saying that they've planned a series of things, whilst a lot of emails are going around to try and finalise some of them.

Liam Payne has released 11 singles since the One Direction hiatus. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne went on to praise the chance he's had to reconnect with his 'History' bandmates, who went on to help him sell over 50 million records, since they formed in 2010.

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a change to One Direction’s reunion odds; Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

He teasingly added: "I'll have a quick whip-round."

Ten years ago, 1D achieved third place in The X Factor, and subsequently went on to release five chart-topping studio albums, as well as winning seven BRIT Awards and seven American Music Awards.

One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, allowing all of the members to pursue other projects, including Harry Styles who starred in Christopher Nolan's Academy Award-winning film, Dunkirk.

Recently, inventive fans have been using TikTok to bring back One Direction. Using a filter, one committed-Directioner attached the lads' faces to theirs, and performed Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage', which is something we'd die to see 1D perform.