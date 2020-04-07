One Direction Fan Creates 'Reunion’ Of The Boys On TikTok With Epic ‘I’m A Savage’ Dance Routine

7 April 2020, 12:43

A 1D fan recreated their own version of a reunion
A 1D fan recreated their own version of a reunion. Picture: Getty / Twitter

A One Direction stan made their own version of a 1D reunion using TikTok and it’s the best thing we’ve seen all day.

A One Direction fan clearly fed up of waiting for the boys to reunite took matters into their own hands and gave Directioners what they’ve wanted to see since the 2016 hiatus – Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik back together, kind of.

A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

Using the popular filter that recreates four other versions of yourself, one committed Directioner attached each of the boys' heads to each of her ‘clones’ on the app and performed the ‘Savage’ dance routine, a huge TikTok trend thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s banger.

With Louis’ face leading the front, Harry, Zayn, Liam, and Niall were on either side for the mini performance, and fans loved every second.

It wasn’t long before the clip ignited Twitter, with one fan saying: “Can’t believe the lockdown gave us a One Direction reunion.”

As some tried to get Louis to notice the video, others could not stop laughing.

“The hiatus gave them enough time to practice their dance moves,” tweeted another.

“This is crease,” added a third.

Fans have continued to hope for a 1D comeback in 2020, as this year marks 10 years since they were put together on The X Factor.

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a price change to One Direction’s reunion odds.

Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: “I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

He teasingly added: "I'll have a quick whip-round."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

One Direction's reunion odds have been slashed

One Direction Reunion Odds Cut Again As Harry Styles Hints It's Something They've Thought About

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles is getting everyone through lockdown with 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles & His Sweet Music Is Getting Everyone Through Lockdown

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga takes $10M pledge from Apple CEO Tim Cook in rescheduled Jimmy Fallon Facetime

Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

Lady Gaga

Laura Whitmore attempted to cut boyfriend Iain Stirling's hair

Laura Whitmore's Boyfriend Iain Stirling Shares Her Hilarious Attempt At Cutting The Love Island Voiceover's Hair

News

WhatsApp are trying to prevent rumours being spread about the COVID-19 pandemic

WhatsApp Puts Restriction On Forwarding Messages In Efforts To Combat Fake News

Coronavirus

James Charles has defended taking part in the 'mugshot challenge' after backlash

James Charles Defends Controversial ‘Mugshot Challenge’ After Backlash Over ‘Distasteful’ TikTok Trend

News

Roman Kemp said the news about Boris Johnson was "unsettling"

WATCH: Roman Kemp Wishes Boris Johnson The "Speediest Of Recoveries" As COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Shows & Presenters