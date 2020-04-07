One Direction Fan Creates 'Reunion’ Of The Boys On TikTok With Epic ‘I’m A Savage’ Dance Routine

A 1D fan recreated their own version of a reunion. Picture: Getty / Twitter

A One Direction stan made their own version of a 1D reunion using TikTok and it’s the best thing we’ve seen all day.

A One Direction fan clearly fed up of waiting for the boys to reunite took matters into their own hands and gave Directioners what they’ve wanted to see since the 2016 hiatus – Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik back together, kind of.

A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

Using the popular filter that recreates four other versions of yourself, one committed Directioner attached each of the boys' heads to each of her ‘clones’ on the app and performed the ‘Savage’ dance routine, a huge TikTok trend thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s banger.

can’t believe the lockdown gave us a one direction reunion pic.twitter.com/P9PAIxNSAL — irene (@harryftirene) April 6, 2020

With Louis’ face leading the front, Harry, Zayn, Liam, and Niall were on either side for the mini performance, and fans loved every second.

It wasn’t long before the clip ignited Twitter, with one fan saying: “Can’t believe the lockdown gave us a One Direction reunion.”

As some tried to get Louis to notice the video, others could not stop laughing.

“The hiatus gave them enough time to practice their dance moves,” tweeted another.

“This is crease,” added a third.

Fans have continued to hope for a 1D comeback in 2020, as this year marks 10 years since they were put together on The X Factor.

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a price change to One Direction’s reunion odds.

Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: “I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."

He teasingly added: "I'll have a quick whip-round."

