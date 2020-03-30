A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

30 March 2020, 16:38

A One Direction record player was released before Zayn left the band
A One Direction record player was released before Zayn left the band. Picture: Getty / Amazon

One Direction had their very own themed record player created in the peak of their fame.

Although One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik’s super stardom lives on, especially amid the hopes the boys will reunite for a 10-year anniversary commemoration.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' singers are very much still together in the dreams of loyal Directioners and a quick search on Twitter proves they’re continuing the boys’ legacy in their own special ways – and one of these is by listening to their music on a One Direction record player.

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know One Direction?

Made by Crosley, the portable turntable features the official 1D logo embossed on a black and red case containing a black-and-white photo of the five boys from the good old days.

The record player is currently only available from places like Amazon and eBay
The record player is currently only available from places like Amazon and eBay. Picture: eBay

While it would have been easy to get your hands on a few years ago, it’s now only available from places like Amazon and eBay, where it holds a price tag of around $78 (£63).

Despite being over five years old, it seems fans who nabbed the vinyl players are still very much into it and it’s providing a lot of comfort during quarantine.

“I’ve really started to convince myself I need a One Direction record player,” one fan tweeted just days into the global lockdown.

And over Christmas 2019, it seems Directioners were receiving the turntable as a gift, no doubt so they could play Harry's album ‘Fine Line’ which dropped just two weeks before.

“Bringing back my One Direction record player,” one fan tweeted three days before Harry’s second chart-topping album was released.

Both of Harry’s solo albums are available to buy on vinyl, as well as Niall’s latest ‘Heartbreak Weather’ and his debut EP ‘Flicker’.

Zayn and Liam also have their debut albums available to buy as records, while Louis’ December 2019 single ‘Walls’ can be purchased as a vinyl too.

Records have certainly made a huge comeback in the past few years, and Directioners are clearly no exception to the trend!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Take this quiz to test your 1D knowledge

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know One Direction?

Hot On Capital

Steph Elswood, Emily Coxhead and Donte Colley's pages are some of the happy Instagram accounts you should be following right now

11 Happy Instagram Accounts You Should Follow During Coronavirus

Features

The CEO Of comment on TikTok

What Does 'The CEO Of' Mean On TikTok?

News

Tony Lopez has a huge social media following.

Who Is Tony Lopez? American TikTok Dancer’s Age, Instagram & Net Worth

Features

Stranger Things star hints co-stars are 'awkward' to admit they like each other

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Hints At A Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard Romance

TV & Film

Sam Smith is pushing back the release date of their album

Sam Smith Delays And Renames New Album As It ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’ To Release Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sam Smith

Dua has been praised over the 'feminist anthem'.

Dua Lipa’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Is Being Hailed As A 'Feminist Anthem'