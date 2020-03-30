A One Direction Record Player Is Helping Fans Get Through Self-Isolation

A One Direction record player was released before Zayn left the band. Picture: Getty / Amazon

One Direction had their very own themed record player created in the peak of their fame.

Although One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik’s super stardom lives on, especially amid the hopes the boys will reunite for a 10-year anniversary commemoration.

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' singers are very much still together in the dreams of loyal Directioners and a quick search on Twitter proves they’re continuing the boys’ legacy in their own special ways – and one of these is by listening to their music on a One Direction record player.

Made by Crosley, the portable turntable features the official 1D logo embossed on a black and red case containing a black-and-white photo of the five boys from the good old days.

The record player is currently only available from places like Amazon and eBay. Picture: eBay

While it would have been easy to get your hands on a few years ago, it’s now only available from places like Amazon and eBay, where it holds a price tag of around $78 (£63).

Despite being over five years old, it seems fans who nabbed the vinyl players are still very much into it and it’s providing a lot of comfort during quarantine.

“I’ve really started to convince myself I need a One Direction record player,” one fan tweeted just days into the global lockdown.

And over Christmas 2019, it seems Directioners were receiving the turntable as a gift, no doubt so they could play Harry's album ‘Fine Line’ which dropped just two weeks before.

I’ve really started to convince myself that I NEED a one direction record player — 𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓉𝓃𝑒𝓎 stream CALM (@mendesalmighty) March 30, 2020

i sold my one direction record player on depop and the girl who bought it posted a tik tok and is getting so many likes 🤭 — chelsea (@igneousqueen) March 29, 2020

day idk of quarantine:



listening to Fine Line on a one direction record player, wby? pic.twitter.com/EuCnQqsYNn — chels ツ (@lomlHLx) March 21, 2020

“Bringing back my One Direction record player,” one fan tweeted three days before Harry’s second chart-topping album was released.

Both of Harry’s solo albums are available to buy on vinyl, as well as Niall’s latest ‘Heartbreak Weather’ and his debut EP ‘Flicker’.

Zayn and Liam also have their debut albums available to buy as records, while Louis’ December 2019 single ‘Walls’ can be purchased as a vinyl too.

Records have certainly made a huge comeback in the past few years, and Directioners are clearly no exception to the trend!

