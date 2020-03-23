QUIZ: How Well Do You Know One Direction?

Take this quiz to test your 1D knowledge. Picture: Capital

Do you know your Harry Styles from your Marcel? What's the difference between Nialler and Kevin? Prove your knowledge now.

Rumour has it that there are a few Directioners out there. We wouldn't know - we've never seen any... Especially not in the comments section of our Instagram.

But if you do happen to be one of the millions and millions of One Direction fans, test your expertise on our certified, classified and everything-else-ified 1D quiz.