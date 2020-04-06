Harry Styles Says One Direction 'Zoom' Video Chat 'Not The Reunion They Had In Mind'

6 April 2020, 12:26 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 16:30

Harry Styles and One Direction at the ARIA awards in 2014
Harry Styles says video chat reunion 'not what 1d had in mind'. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has shot down the idea of having a 1D video chat reunion, but his wording has got some interested that the boys have discussed how they'd reunite in the future.

Harry Styles has been asked whether he and his One Direction bandmates will be having a video chat reunion during lockdown, with the 'Falling' singer admitting that isn't the way they'd want to reunite, and we're wondering if that means they've thought about it?!

Chatting on US radio station SiriusXM, the 26-year-old was asked: "What about hopping on a Zoom, with you and some of the 1D boys, and possibly, you know, doing a quick performance? I mean, it could be five minutes, but it would bring so much joy to so many people."

The 'Adore You' singer, replied: "I don’t know if that’s the reunion that we’ve had in mind. Uhh, I don’t know if that’s how, if that would be the way to do it but I’ll have a quick whip round."

Elsewhere, Harry has been spotted chatting (from a safe distance, of course) to Kendall Jenner, whilst he drove a motorbike and she drove a convertible car with long time bestie, Fai Khadra, and it's the most A-lister social distancing chat we've seen to date.

He also told the radio hosts his highly anticipated music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' is still likely weeks or maybe even months away, reminiscing about filming it before the strict self-isolation policy came into place.

Haz said: "It would be a little different [if we filmed it now]. I was with a lot of people in the video, so if it kind of switched now second half it's just me inside," he said. "It would be a very different video from what it is now, that's for sure."

One Direction on stage in 2014
One Direction on stage in 2014. Picture: Getty

Fans of the 1D boys always have their ears pricked to see if there're any hints of the boys getting back together, with some getting their hopes up 2020 could be the year as it's been ten whole years since they were formed on The X Factor.

However, as many of them are in the midst of solo albums and tours, we're sad to say, once again, that it's looking unlikely for now!

