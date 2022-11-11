Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future' Has Sent Fans Into A Tailspin

Louis Tomlinson has made our hearts happy. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has released his second solo album 'Faith In The Future' to rave reviews – here are the best fan reactions.

The day is finally here, Louis Tomlinson has dropped his highly-anticipated sophomore album and fans just can't get enough.

'Faith In The Future' arrived on November 11 and since its release at midnight, everyone's been lapping up the 16-track follow-up to his debut album, 'Walls'.

The One Direction star kicked off his solo career in 2020, with fans patiently awaiting his return with another project. When Louis announced LT2 he affectionately wrote on Twitter: "After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it."

It was clear that the 'Bigger Than Me' singer slaved away during the writing process of this LP, and now we can finally enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Louis Tomlinson wows with brand new record. Picture: Getty

'Faith In The Future' finally dropped on November 11. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Artwork

Louis has always been one to keep fans in the loop when it comes to his process, despite the two-year wait between albums, he's shared countless updates about his progress with 'Faith In The Future' – with fans guessing the record's name before it was announced.

"Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make," he wrote in August.

Twitter was teeming with praise and admiration for the album on the day of its release, the deluxe drop boasted a lengthy 16 tracks. The day before Louis put out his third single from the project, 'Silver Tongues', which is quickly becoming a firm fan favourite.

#FaithInTheFuture my new personality for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/VATXASKXu1 — maricka🫀 (@got91devotion) November 10, 2022

The whole Faith in the future album is louis Tomlinson talking about how love hurts, how love heals, how love leaves, how love stays, how love comforts and how love breaks. — Bri 🌻I It's you and me till the end ||Fan account (@Itsbrindaaaa) November 10, 2022

Faith in the Future proves that @Louis_Tomlinson was behind the mastermind success of One Direction and is the main reason their songs are timeless and broke out of the boyband mold. In this essay, I will— — Jamie Varon (@jamievaron) November 10, 2022

One fan wrote about the touching subject matter of the record: "The whole Faith in the Future album is Louis Tomlinson talking about how love hurts, how love heals, how love leaves, how love stays, how love comforts and how love breaks."

Another user branded him a "mastermind", calling back to his One Direction days and complimenting how his songwriting skills have stood the test of time.

It's safe to say that everyone was feeling a little bit nostalgic when they gave 'Faith In The Future' a first listen, many Tommo fans shared photos of comparing his two album cycles and applauded how far the musician has come!

my parents when they’ll find out i bought 6 vinyl variants of the same louis tomlinson album pic.twitter.com/g32iSFXmr9 — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) November 10, 2022

this young lad is releasing his second album #FaithInTheFuture and we’re so proud pic.twitter.com/lzFHcx8GQ3 — َ (@larryshousei) November 10, 2022

“CAUSE IF YOU’RE LONELY IN CHICAGO YOU CAN CALL ME BABY HAS IT BEEN LONG ENOUGH THAT YOU CAN FORGIVE ME?

JUST BECAUSE IT DIDN'T WORK

DOESN'T MEAN IT'S MEANINGLESS TO ME

IT JUST WASN'T MEANT TO BE”#FaithInTheFuture #LouisTomlinson pic.twitter.com/J4bx4eiUWG — bea ◟̽◞̽ SAW LOUIS (@Beatricetpwk) November 10, 2022

walls // faith in the future pic.twitter.com/deBQ8f6F4U — flor- 22h | faith in the future (@sweetcreaturebk) November 11, 2022

A fan account read: "this young lad is releasing his second album #FaithInTheFuture and we’re so proud."

What's your favourite track on Louis' second album?

