One Direction Kids: From Liam Payne’s Son, Bear, To Louis Tomlinson’s Little Boy, Freddie Reign

Mini One Direction! Picture: instagram

Who in One Direction has a baby? From Liam Payne’s son, Bear, to Louis Tomlinson’s little boy, Freddie Reign.

One Direction may be on an extended hiatus (seriously, boys, how much longer?!) but Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik are keeping super busy with their hugely successful solo careers and family lives. Especially Liam and Louis, as the pair are now fathers as well as international pop superstars.

Let’s take a look at their relationships with their beautiful children…

Bear Grey Payne

Liam welcomed his first son, Bear, in 2017 with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

The pair dated for 2-and-a-half-years before calling time on their romance, however, they have successfully managed to co-parent their little boy since.

They said in a joint statement at the time: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Liam and Cheryl have never shared any photographs of Bear’s face, as they want him to live a private life. However, they often share adorable stories about him in the press.

When asked by Capital Breakfast who he plays his new music too in the summer, he replied: "Usually my son. I mean, he's so funny with music and different tunes that come on. The thing is now we're into the real, like, nursery rhyme era. The censored stuff, because now he can pick up on everything, it has to be super careful. But he used to be into rap music and Spotify and all these different things. I'd be listening to a song and I'm like, I can't believe I'm letting him listen to it and he's having a really good time."

What’s the point of having a pop star dad if you’re not going to get those world exclusives, eh?

Freddie Reign Tomlinson

Louis shares his 5-year-old son Freddie with his ex Briana Jungwirth and he is the spitting image of his daddy.

28-year-old Louis opened up about spending time with the tot in a candid interview with Metro in October 2019, saying the little one lives in LA with his mum so he doesn't see him as much as he'd like to, but he divides his time between the US and the UK.

He said: "I try and spend as much time in England as I do LA and vice versa… to be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that. Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It’s a bit of a juggle at times but it’s all part of life."

