How Much The One Direction Boys Are Worth: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson’s Earnings Revealed

One Direction stars Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson have individual net worths in the high millions, unsurprisingly.

The One Direction lads have each gone on to have successful solo careers of their own since taking a hiatus in 2016, with each of the stars – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne – taking a different route into music.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 but has had an equally successful career since.

As a group, the boy band members are said to have a combined net worth of $340 million (£260 million), according to Wealthy Gorilla, but what are their individual net worths?

Harry Styles' net worth

Harry Styles has become a star in his own right. Picture: Getty

The wealthiest of the One Direction members, ‘Adore You’ singer Harry Styles has a reported net worth of $75 million (£58 million).

Harry dropped his self-titled debut album in May 2017 and his second album ‘Fine Line’ in 2019, becoming the first UK male artist to debut at number one with his first two albums.

He was also snapped up to be the face of Gucci and had an acting role in 2017 film Dunkirk.

Niall Horan's net worth

Niall Horan has already had two solo albums. Picture: Getty

Niall released his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ in 2017 and his second EP will apparently drop in March this year.

After a successful first album and tour, Niall now has a fortune of $70 million (£53 million) to his name.

Liam Payne's net worth

Liam Payne released his debut album in December last year. Picture: Getty

‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker Liam is said to have a net worth of $60 million (£46 million), an amount he’s continued to rack up since 1D’s hiatus through modelling deals with the likes of Hugo Boss and his debut album, LP1, which dropped in December last year.

Louis Tomlinson's net worth

Louis Tomlinson has just dropped his debut album. Picture: Getty

Louis has a reported net worth of $70 million (£53 million), mostly made from his time in the world famous boyband.

He went on to have a role as a judge on The X Factor in 2018 and has just dropped his debut album, ‘Walls’.

Louis will embark on a world tour later this year.

Zayn Malik's net worth

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

Zayn, who quit the boy band in 2015, has $65 million to his name (£46 million).

The singer released two studio albums after leaving the group; ‘Mind of Mine’ in 2016 and ‘Icarus Falls’ in 2018.

Since then, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight, keeping his relationship with Gigi Hadid away from the public eye.

Zayn has also built up his fortune through fashion collaborations, such as a shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti and a unisex collection with Versace.

