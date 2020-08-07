Harry Styles Has Added Over £50 Million To Net Worth Since One Direction's Hiatus

Harry Styles has earned tens of millions after leaving One Direction. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has added millions to his already enormous net worth since One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016 and he launched his massive solo music career, making him the richest member of the group.

Harry Styles has reportedly added an eye watering £50 million to his giant net worth since One Direction after launching his incredibly successful solo career, according to this tabloid.

Harry Styles Is Now The Only Single Member Of One Direction

Figures released by the company holding earnings from his music sales have revealed assets of £24.7million and he has also raked in a further £21.8million from performing, through his company Erskine Touring.

The 26-year-old also has £3.4million in his company HSA Publishing.

These enormous sums don't even take into account sales from his second album,'Fine Line', as it was released in December 2019, or his various other money makers including his work with Gucci or film roles.

One Direction were said to be making £280,000 a day when they were still together and had a combined net worth of $340 million (£259 million) and smashed records including the highest-grossing tour by a vocal group in history on the Where We Are tour, grossing around £220 million.

So, for Haz to keep earning in the tens of millions years after the band makes him the undisputed richest member and one of the biggest earning pop stars today.

With an estimated net worth of £63 million and appearing almost at the top of the Sunday Times Rich List of young musicians (behind Ed Sheeran, obvs, who is worth £200 million), Harry's one of the most successful British stars out there right now.

Let's also not forget how enormously successful 'Fine Line' has been and the fact he hasn't even toured it yet- we're NGL, we're kind of excited to see where the 'Adore You' singer is at this time next year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News