Real Reason Love Island's Molly Smith Is Upset With Georgia Steel After PDA Awards

5 February 2024, 15:00

Molly Smith was brought to tears after the Love Island All Star's 'PDA Awards'
Molly Smith was brought to tears after the Love Island All Star's 'PDA Awards'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Georgia Steel was caught up in a Love Island All Stars row with Callum Jones after the 'PDA Awards' which left his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith in tears - here's the reason why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On a recent episode of Love Island All Stars it all kicked off between Georgia Steel and Callum Jones, who she had just been in a couple with.

In what they called the 'PDA Awards' - which was really just like the infamous 'Movie Night' - it was revealed that Georgia S had been expressing similar feelings for Callum, Tom Clare and Toby Aromolaran without each of the boys knowing.

Callum, who had been in couple with Georgia and spent a night in the hideaway with her, was one of the most upset by the revelations, as he exclaimed: "Snaky behaviour, I thought you was a loyal babe."

However, Callum's ex-girlfriend Molly Smith, who is also in the Love Island All stars villa, left the 'PDA Awards' in tears, as she ran off to the bedrooms with fellow islander Arabella Chi.

Confiding in Arabella, Molly revealed her real issue with Georgia - here's what she said.

Georgia Steel won the award for 'Sneaky All Star'
Georgia Steel won the award for 'Sneaky All Star'. Picture: ITV

Molly and Callum met on Love Island series six back in 2020 and narrowly missed making it to the final three couples after being voted out by their fellow islanders.

After their time in the show they stayed together for three and a half years and even ended up living with each other. When they both joined All Stars, newly single, fans even speculated that the pair were secretly still together.

Callum erupts at Georgia over PDA awards

During the 'PDA Awards' Georgia S was shown to have lead on islanders Tom and Toby whilst in a couple with Molly's ex Callum.

This upset Molly, as she insisted: "She f**ked up the whole situation with Cal trying to get back with me."

Callum was not pleased with what Georgia S had said to Toby and Tom behind his back
Callum was not pleased with what Georgia S had said to Toby and Tom behind his back. Picture: ITV

During the PDA Awards Georgia had brought up the history she has with Toby, comparing it to Molly's and Callum's past.

"I don't know why I am getting so upset but she's pissed me off," Molly went on. "It just really annoys me that she's trying to compare her and Toby to my three and half year relationship that I stepped to the side for, for her to crack on [with Callum]."

The distraught islander seems to feel that her and Callum could of had a chance to rekindle their relationship if Georgia hadn't of shown an interest in him.

However, now Georgia is caught in love square with three boys, which had Molly screaming to Arabella: "Also tryna crack on with Tom. F***king make your mind up!"

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's the latest on Georgia Steel's ex Sam Bird

Where Is Georgia Steel's Love Island Ex Sam Bird Now?

Shaughna Phillips responded after being dragged into Georgia Steel's All Stars drama

Shaughna Phillips Responds To Georgia Steel Dragging Her Into Love Island Row

It was a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night's Love Island

Love Island: All Stars' Latest Recoupling And All The New Couples

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides seem to be in a feud

What Happened Between Georgia Steel And Joanna Chimonides?

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman live together

Love Island Fans Are Just Realising Something About Tom Clare And Casey O’Gorman

Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy

What TV Shows And Films Has Barry Keoghan Been In? Here's Why You Recognise Him

Billie Eilish in the press room at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

How To Watch The 2024 Grammys In The UK

Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides?

Love Island All Stars' Joanna Chimonides: Age, Ex-Boyfriends & What Happened On Series 5

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What Happened Between Georgia Harrison And Casey O'Gorman?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits