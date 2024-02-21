The Love Island All Stars Cast Share First Pictures After Touching Down At The Airport

21 February 2024, 15:12

Tom Clare posed for partner Molly Smith at the airport
Tom Clare posed for partner Molly Smith at the airport. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island All Stars contestants have returned home from South Africa and have begun sharing their first photos together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island contestants are back on home turf after jetting home from South Africa, where Molly Smith and Tom Clare were crowned the winners of the first ever All Stars edition.

After heading home a few of the Islanders shared pictures of their grand arrival on Instagram, documenting the moment to mark the start of their respective relationships.

Callum Jones and Jess Gale, Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Molly and Tom all reached the final of Love Island All Stars.

Despite viewers joking Molly was ‘the only winner’ of the series, she posted a picture of partner Tom with a giant cuddly toy. “Home time @tomclare_,” she captioned it.

Molly Smith headed home with partner Tom Clare
Molly Smith headed home with partner Tom Clare. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram
Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk as they headed home from All Stars
Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk as they headed home from All Stars. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Georgia H and Anton even posted their first joint Instagram post, writing in the caption: “Catching flights and feelings.”

The day before, the other All Stars jetted home after having surprised their co-stars in the villa days before the final to vote for who they thought wouldn’t go the distance.

That was when Luis Morrison brutally branded Tom and Molly’s relationship ‘one sided.'

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars
Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

Since All Stars wrapped, the voting figures have been revealed and it shows there was just two percent between the final two couples; Jess and Callum and winners Molly and Tom.

When Molly and Tom won the series they were speechless, especially as they were in the final with Molly’s ex of three and a half years Callum, who she met on Love Island series six.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Niall Horan has embarked on his tour

What You Need To Know About Niall Horan's 2024 Tour: Dates, Venues And Support Acts

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Olivia Rodrigo is officially 21

Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Double 21st Birthday Celebrations

Ambika Mod is a star of One Day on Netflix

Inside One Day Actor Ambika Mod’s And Boyfriend Andy Sellers’ Romance

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official

One Day’s Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy Just Gave The People What They Wanted

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits