The Love Island All Stars Cast Share First Pictures After Touching Down At The Airport

Tom Clare posed for partner Molly Smith at the airport. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island All Stars contestants have returned home from South Africa and have begun sharing their first photos together.

The Love Island contestants are back on home turf after jetting home from South Africa, where Molly Smith and Tom Clare were crowned the winners of the first ever All Stars edition.

After heading home a few of the Islanders shared pictures of their grand arrival on Instagram, documenting the moment to mark the start of their respective relationships.

Callum Jones and Jess Gale, Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Molly and Tom all reached the final of Love Island All Stars.

Despite viewers joking Molly was ‘the only winner’ of the series, she posted a picture of partner Tom with a giant cuddly toy. “Home time @tomclare_,” she captioned it.

Molly Smith headed home with partner Tom Clare. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk as they headed home from All Stars. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Georgia H and Anton even posted their first joint Instagram post, writing in the caption: “Catching flights and feelings.”

The day before, the other All Stars jetted home after having surprised their co-stars in the villa days before the final to vote for who they thought wouldn’t go the distance.

That was when Luis Morrison brutally branded Tom and Molly’s relationship ‘one sided.'

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

Since All Stars wrapped, the voting figures have been revealed and it shows there was just two percent between the final two couples; Jess and Callum and winners Molly and Tom.

When Molly and Tom won the series they were speechless, especially as they were in the final with Molly’s ex of three and a half years Callum, who she met on Love Island series six.

