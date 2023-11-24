Maya Jama And Stormzy Are Officially Back As A Power Couple In First Outing Since Reuniting

24 November 2023, 12:31

Maya Jama and Stormzy had their first official red carpet outing since getting back together
Maya Jama and Stormzy had their first official red carpet outing since getting back together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Maya Jama and Stormzy made their first official appearance as a reunited couple on Thursday night – and they looked incredible as the power couple we know and love.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama and Stormzy certainly did not disappoint in marking their first red carpet appearance since getting back together. The couple attended Vogue's Forces For Change party in Mayfair after reuniting this summer following three years apart, and their rare public appearance was everything fans wanted it to be.

In co-ordinating outfits the couple looked super loved up walking into the event hand in hand, with Maya beaming.

Love Island host Maya wowed in a black PVC jumpsuit while her rapper beau Stormzy matched in a black cable knit jumper and smart trousers.

Their united appearance comes after Stormzy addressed their rekindled relationship in his cover shoot for British Vogue this month, explaining they were 'so public' the first time they dated and that this time around they wanted to keep things a little more low-key.

Maya Jama and Stormzy are officially back together and have resumed their title as power couple
Maya Jama and Stormzy are officially back together and have resumed their title as power couple. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for four years before their split in 2019
Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for four years before their split in 2019. Picture: Getty

He told the publication: "We were so public the first time round. Somewhere down the line my spirit started resisting… So I’m not gonna speak on it."

Quizzed on their holiday together in Hydra, Greece, and all the pictures that emerged, he added: “We were just living la vida loca. Lapse of judgement for an hour!”

They may have already had a romantic getaway since getting back together, and they wasted no time in going Instagram official too.

Maya Jama and Stormzy at Vogue's Forces For Change
Maya Jama and Stormzy at Vogue's Forces For Change. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama finds it awkward to film a day in the life

In October after Maya jetted back from filming Love Island Games in Fiji, Stormzy picked her up from the airport with a sign that read: "Maya Jama #1 fan." She could be heard saying: "You are so cute – thanks!"

The power couple split back in 2019 after four years and rekindled their relationship earlier this year, keeping things out of the spotlight at first. Before they got back together Stormzy made it no secret he wanted Maya back in his life, even writing songs thought to be about her, like 'Hide & Seek' and 'Lessons'.

