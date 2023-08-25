It Looks Like Maya Jama And Stormzy Are Officially Back Together

25 August 2023, 16:04 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 16:07

Stormzy enjoys holiday in Greece

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The universe might finally be healing – Maya Jama and Stormzy seem to be secretly enjoying a holiday together after sparking reconciliation rumours earlier this month.

Maya Jama and Stormzy look to be back together after all, following years of fans rooting for a reunion after their 2019 split. Fans who follow the pair have put the clues together after noticing their holiday photos looked very similar.

The Love Island star has been uploading a bunch of snaps from Greece and followers have been matching them up with Stormzy’s recent TikTok video of his own holiday, with some of the backgrounds looking the exact same.

Stormzy posted a TikTok from his infinity pool vibing to his new song with RAYE called ‘The Weekend’ and captioned it: “Cheers to the weekend” and fans wasted no time in zooming in on his upload, specifically his sunglasses which some people claimed to spot Maya in the reflection.

Fans then rushed to Maya’s recent Instagram captioned, “brownin” to see if her posts matched up, resharing one of her recent Stories uploads where they reckon they could see Stormzy in the reflection.

After the ITV host shared a video of herself sipping a cocktail and pouting at the camera, followers commented how they thought they saw Stormzy in the reflection of her shades.

So, what is going on here – are Stormzy and Maya back together, have they been seen together yet? Here are all the clues.

Fans claimed to spot Stormzy in Maya Jama's sunglasses' reflection
Fans claimed to spot Stormzy in Maya Jama's sunglasses' reflection. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya and Stormzy ‘holiday’ together

The latest clue that Maya and Stormzy are back on is the fact their respective holiday photos look like they’ve been taken in the same place; the biggest clue being the background in one of Maya’s selfies is the exact same wall in Stormzy’s TikTok.

The rapper’s TikTok, a montage of holiday moments, was quickly filled with comments from fans claiming to spot Maya in his sunglasses and noticing their similar backgrounds.

“You r on holiday with Maya [sic],” one person simply commented, as another said: “Same chairs as Maya’s photos and same floor.” It seems these two icons have turned us all into detectives.

Maya Jama's selfie on holiday matched the background of a clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok
Maya Jama's selfie on holiday matched the background of a clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram
This background in this clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok matched Maya Jama's selfie
This background in this clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok matched Maya Jama's selfie. Picture: Stormzy/TikTok

Maya spotted supporting Stormzy at All Points East

After jetting back from Ibiza where she celebrated her 29th birthday, Maya was pictured at All Points East festival watching her ex-boyfriend perform his headline set.

They were also pictured hanging out together, looking like no time had passed as they chatted in deep conversation – Stormzy’s grin was clear in the photos as they caught up backstage. Maya apparently watched his set from the photographer’s pit and later joined him for his afterparty with his close friends.

Their sighting came weeks after Maya spoke to Vogue magazine about their relationship, explaining: “None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together.

“We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves. It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move.”

Maya Jama shared a selfie from her villa
Maya Jama shared a selfie from her villa. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Reports claim Maya and Stormzy are ‘growing close again’

In May Maya was forced to shut down speculation she was dating none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, taking to Twitter to tell people to ‘stop’ and saying she was wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace because it’s her star sign after the accessory fuelled rumours about her and the Hollywood star.

At the time a source told the tabloids Maya and Stormzy are growing close again, telling the paper: “The Leo thing got a bit out of hand. They partied a couple of times in London and New York but it never developed into anything more serious.

“The truth is she's actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight. She visited him a couple of times before her recent holiday to Thailand and it sounds as though they've really clicked again.

“The connection never went away. They're both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they're enjoying being close again.”

Stormzy made it no secret he missed his ex-girlfriend in his last two albums, pouring his heartache into the lyrics of songs like ‘Hide & Seek’ and ‘Firebabe’ to let the world, and Maya, know how he felt.

Leigh-Anne’s Emotional Cover Of ’I Say A Little Prayer’ Live | Capital Up Close with Lucozade Zero

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne cancels South America tour

Liam Payne Hospitalised With ‘Serious Kidney Infection’ As He Cancels South America Tour

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Working On Her Next Album: Here's Everything We Know So Far

The lowdown on when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got together and when they broke up

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single 'Used To Be Young'

We're Decoding Miley Cyrus' 'Used To Be Young' Lyrics

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island

Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star