It Looks Like Maya Jama And Stormzy Are Officially Back Together

Stormzy enjoys holiday in Greece

The universe might finally be healing – Maya Jama and Stormzy seem to be secretly enjoying a holiday together after sparking reconciliation rumours earlier this month.

Maya Jama and Stormzy look to be back together after all, following years of fans rooting for a reunion after their 2019 split. Fans who follow the pair have put the clues together after noticing their holiday photos looked very similar.

The Love Island star has been uploading a bunch of snaps from Greece and followers have been matching them up with Stormzy’s recent TikTok video of his own holiday, with some of the backgrounds looking the exact same.

Stormzy posted a TikTok from his infinity pool vibing to his new song with RAYE called ‘The Weekend’ and captioned it: “Cheers to the weekend” and fans wasted no time in zooming in on his upload, specifically his sunglasses which some people claimed to spot Maya in the reflection.

Fans then rushed to Maya’s recent Instagram captioned, “brownin” to see if her posts matched up, resharing one of her recent Stories uploads where they reckon they could see Stormzy in the reflection.

After the ITV host shared a video of herself sipping a cocktail and pouting at the camera, followers commented how they thought they saw Stormzy in the reflection of her shades.

So, what is going on here – are Stormzy and Maya back together, have they been seen together yet? Here are all the clues.

Fans claimed to spot Stormzy in Maya Jama's sunglasses' reflection. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya and Stormzy ‘holiday’ together

The latest clue that Maya and Stormzy are back on is the fact their respective holiday photos look like they’ve been taken in the same place; the biggest clue being the background in one of Maya’s selfies is the exact same wall in Stormzy’s TikTok.

The rapper’s TikTok, a montage of holiday moments, was quickly filled with comments from fans claiming to spot Maya in his sunglasses and noticing their similar backgrounds.

“You r on holiday with Maya [sic],” one person simply commented, as another said: “Same chairs as Maya’s photos and same floor.” It seems these two icons have turned us all into detectives.

Maya Jama's selfie on holiday matched the background of a clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

This background in this clip Stormzy included in his holiday TikTok matched Maya Jama's selfie. Picture: Stormzy/TikTok

Maya spotted supporting Stormzy at All Points East

After jetting back from Ibiza where she celebrated her 29th birthday, Maya was pictured at All Points East festival watching her ex-boyfriend perform his headline set.

They were also pictured hanging out together, looking like no time had passed as they chatted in deep conversation – Stormzy’s grin was clear in the photos as they caught up backstage. Maya apparently watched his set from the photographer’s pit and later joined him for his afterparty with his close friends.

Their sighting came weeks after Maya spoke to Vogue magazine about their relationship, explaining: “None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together.

“We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves. It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move.”

Maya Jama shared a selfie from her villa. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Reports claim Maya and Stormzy are ‘growing close again’

In May Maya was forced to shut down speculation she was dating none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, taking to Twitter to tell people to ‘stop’ and saying she was wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace because it’s her star sign after the accessory fuelled rumours about her and the Hollywood star.

At the time a source told the tabloids Maya and Stormzy are growing close again, telling the paper: “The Leo thing got a bit out of hand. They partied a couple of times in London and New York but it never developed into anything more serious.

“The truth is she's actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight. She visited him a couple of times before her recent holiday to Thailand and it sounds as though they've really clicked again.

“The connection never went away. They're both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they're enjoying being close again.”

Stormzy made it no secret he missed his ex-girlfriend in his last two albums, pouring his heartache into the lyrics of songs like ‘Hide & Seek’ and ‘Firebabe’ to let the world, and Maya, know how he felt.

