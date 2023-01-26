Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

Inside Maya Jama's rise to success. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Capital FM

The new host of Love Island - Maya Jama - has been a TV presenter for years - but how did she become famous? Here’s a look at her climb to success.

Maya Jama has officially become the woman of the moment after landing the very sought-after role of Love Island presenter, debuting as the host of the winter 2023 series.

The 28-year-old has been climbing the ladder to success for years, with numerous other presenting roles in the bag as well as a string of brand endorsements which all have contributed to her very impressive net worth.

How Much Does Maya Jama Get Paid To Host Love Island?

Maya Jama & Ben Simmons Relationship Timeline: When Did They Split, Were They Engaged & More

But how exactly did Maya Jama become the nation’s sweetheart and what were her previous jobs?

Let’s take a look at her starry career so far…

Maya Jama is the new Love Island host. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama’s first presenting gig

Maya has been working hard to climb the broadcast ladder for over a decade after landing her very first presenting gig as a teenager presenting the weekly music video countdown on JumpOff.TV.

She later went on to work as a sports host for Sky UK on TRACE Sports, and in 2014, she hosted Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities for Copa90; a travelogue covering the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Her gigs began multiplying by then as she became a household name when she joined MTV as a presenter for The Wrap Up in 2014.

Maya also worked as a radio DJ for six years between 2014-2020, before heading on to TV full-time.

Maya Jama in 2017. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama worked as a DJ for six years. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama’s big TV roles that put her on the map

The Bristol-born beauty first began working at prestigious award shows in 2017, when she hosted the Pre-Brit Awards Party and a live stream from the red carpet that very year.

The same year, she co-presented the Saturday night game show Cannonball on ITV alongside Frankie Bridge, Andrew Flintoff, Radzi Chinyanganya and Ryan Hand.

2017 proved to be a pivotal year for Maya as she also became the youngest person at the age of 23 to co-host the MOBO Awards alongside Marvin Humes.

In 2018, Maya famously co-hosted the first series of Channel 4’s The Circle with Alice Levine as well as that year’s Stand Up To Cancer with Alan Carr and Adam Hills.

It wasn’t long before she landed the role of team captain on an ITV2 rap panel show called Don't Hate the Playaz, presented by Jordan Stephens.

Continuing to rake up the biggest slots in primetime TV, Maya presented the Saturday evening BBC One TV programme Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer in June 2020.

It was also announced in 2021 that she would be the host of Simon Cowell’s new music competition gameshow Walk The Line.

Arguably her biggest role yet came in 2023 after she was confirmed to take over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore for Love Island.

Maya Jama is a team captain on ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama's new role as Love Island host has earned her the title of woman of the moment. Picture: Shutterstock

Maya Jama’s role as Love Island host

Maya’s latest role as Love Island host has undeniably solidified her place as a fan-favourite face on TV as viewers can’t get enough of her this season.

Viewers have been raving about Maya’s jaw-dropping outfits, infectious energy and all-around 10/10 hosting abilities in recent weeks, and it's safe to say fans are excited for any upcoming projects in the pipeline!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital