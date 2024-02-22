There Was A Love Island All Stars Feud That Never Aired

22 February 2024, 10:54

Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi
Joanna Chimonides has revealed the rift that never aired between her and Arabella Chi. Picture: ITV2
Joanna Chimonides has revealed the Love Island All Stars feud between her and another Islander.

After being dumped from Love Island All Stars, the drama didn’t end there for Joanna Chimonides, who has revealed since returning home that there were some ‘unaired chats’ that went down.

Joanna fell out with pal Arabella Chi and her partner Adam Maxted after she voted for them to leave the reality series when all the other dumped Islanders returned to the villa one last time to have their say on who should leave.

Arabella and Adam received the most votes, so were therefore dumped from the show just two days before the final. Meanwhile, Arabella, who has a history with fellow ex Islander Wes Nelson, was disappointed her close friend Joanna had voted for her.

Love Island's Joanna Chimonides revealed the feud that didn't air
Love Island's Joanna Chimonides revealed the feud that didn't air. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to Heat, Joanna said: “I did speak to her after about it when we were in the holding villa before going into the main villa for the final and I just said that I actually didn’t see any of the episodes where they were in the hideaway, her and Adam, I didn’t see any of that.

“For me, it was really hard because I’d seen the journeys of the other couples, so… this couple that I’ve not even seen much about, because I’ve not watched the episodes, to put them through compared to the others, it was really hard for me.

“We spoke about it afterwards, we made up. Well, not made up, but we kind of cleared the air a little bit.”

Adam was left equally as annoyed at being voted out, making his feelings known on Love Island’s YouTube channel as they reflected on their journey.

Arabella questioned Toby over how faithful he was
Arabella Chi was disappointed pal Joanna Chimonides voted her and Adam Maxted out of All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Arabella agreed: "I feel like, well a few of them, actually the majority of them were cop outs.

"They kind of just said that we haven't had enough time in there. Or tests. But I'm like why does time and tests distinguish a connection with a couple?”

Adam added: “I personally felt a bit disrespected, especially by Joanna. She's supposed to be your friend, you’d think that she'd want to support us as a couple!"

All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing
All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing. Picture: ITV2

Arabella had a turbulent time in the villa, coupling up with Toby Aromolaran – who she has a history with – before he dumped her for former fling Georgia Steel.

The model said that scene ‘was her worst moment in the villa’ and that she’d ‘never forget that feeling’ when Toby changed his mind at the fire pit and picked Georgia over him.

