What Happened Between Love Island's Wes Nelson And Arabella Chi?

Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have history but why did they spilt? Here's what we know.

Another set of exes were set face to face when the Love Island All Stars cast were graced by a performance from none other than former islander Wes Nelson and UK garage star Craig David.

Wes, who has taken off on his singing career, previously dated Arabella Chi who is currently in the villa coupled up with bombshell Joe Garratt.

As Wes sang viewers expected to notice some tension coming from Arabella, who was having to dance along to her ex's performance, but she danced with the other islanders looking unfazed.

So, how long did they date for and why did it come to an end? Here's what we know about Arabella and Wes' relationship.

Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson announced their split in 2020. Picture: Getty

When did Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi date?

In July 2019 Wes and Arabella sparked rumours that were dating after being seen going on multiple dates. They then confirmed their relationship the following month and went on a series of romantic holidays together.

Three months into their relationship they moved in with each other and ended up spending lockdown together when Covid hit.

Why did Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi break up?

In April 2020 it was announced that Wes and Arabella had split with their six-year age gap cited as part of the reason. At the time Wes was 22 and Arabella was 28 years old.

A source told the tabloids: "It's all over. They started to grow apart and the age gap became really noticeable between them.

"They want to remain civil with each other and hope to remain friends. There’s been no funny business, no cheating or anything like that, it’s just fizzled out between them."

It is said that the age gap between the two was part of the reason Wes and Arabella split up. Picture: Getty

When Wes was on season four Love island back in 2018 he formed a relationship with Megan Barton Hanson and they left the villa in fourth place, losing out to winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Arabella appeared first on season 5 of Love Island the year after Wes and she is now back in the villa for Love Island All Stars.

